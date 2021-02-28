Menu
Anna Keith Rose
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
Rose, Anna Keith

May 30, 1979 - February 22, 2021

Mrs. Anna Elizabeth Keith Rose, 41, raised her sails on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Duke Regional Hospital. Anna was born on May 30, 1979 to Jim and Sue Keith in San Francisco, CA, soon relocating to Greensboro, NC for close proximity to her beloved Appalachian roots. Anna was a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and lyricist with an expansive and mercurial approach to song and verse. Her grandmother taught her to play the piano and she mastered the instrument with a passion and gift that will echo for eternity. She could play the violin, guitar, cello, and accordion with tenacity and verve. A world traveler, she sailed boats in Maine, accompanied opera singers in Sydney, Australia, sipped kava in Fiji, ran out of money chasing puffins in Nova Scotia, and explored natural naves from Crater Lake, Oregon to the golden ring of Iceland. Her voice rang through music halls, cathedrals, punk houses and bar rooms; and serenaded countless campfires and porches. She shared songs, immediate friendship, laughter, and glorious mayhem with strangers and kindreds, far and wide. Anna will forever be loved by her communities, co-writers, and compatriots, who vow to train their own sails by her mighty wind. In her final year, Anna settled into her home and gardens by the banks of the Eno River; writing music, reconnecting with her Episcopalian faith, doting on her dog Daisy, practicing Yoga Nidra with her sisters, and loving her time-traveling husband. Anna passed away due to complications related to endocarditis, but she survived much more than that.

She will be interned in the labyrinth columbarium at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC, crossing paths with loved ones and new friends, forevermore. Mrs. Keith Rose is survived by soulmate Benjamin D. Rose of Durham, NC; her adoring and brilliant parents James and Sue Keith of Greensboro, NC; wondertwin, Emily Keith and partner Trace Harris of Portland, OR; sister in song & serenity, Sarah Chowning (Jeff) of Greensboro, NC; nieces, Amanda Chowning, Megan Chowning, and Maya Rose; nephew, Malik Rose; and godson, Nova Harkinson.

If you are inclined to monetary donations to honor Anna, please consider Glory Ridge, a fellowship camp of work and worship that delighted Anna. Donation details: Glory Ridge, Attn: Katharine Capps, treasurer. PO Box 363, Marshall, NC 28753 or www.gloryridge.org/donate.

Anna's internment will be private in compliance with pandemic responsibilities. Though we cannot immediately gather together for a formal service, friends and family will honor and celebrate Anna in many ways. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be kept informed of upcoming ways we will continue to celebrate Anna.

Above all, the family specifically requests that you honor Anna by reaching out to someone you love, from the present or from the past. Listen to them openly and care for them unconditionally.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
Hoping that a year's time (fleeting moment...) has begun its healing in the hearts of all who knew Anna. Sending Love and quiet thoughts to all grieving hearts, especially to her parents, sister and soulmate, Ben.
Sue Rose
February 22, 2022
Dear Jim and Sue, I met Anna when she was 18, dating my stepson, Ben Rose. I could tell what a Light she was then. She played our piano beautifully...and that voice! Ben's father, my husband Charles David Rose, always thought they were made for each other. He didn't live to see that, but I know his Spirit would be Blessing their Union. They were truly meant to be together. Her potent Life Force will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who were lucky enough to know her... as a parent, this is the hardest loss to imagine. Please know so many are sending compassion and healing to you both...Anna would want you both to heal as best you can. Life holds mysteries we are not meant to understand, but know that you raised one beautiful, amazing human who lived life to the fullest and took many hearts with her.
Sue Rose
Family
March 16, 2021
Jim and Su. I knew Anna through our Thanksgiving lunches which stopped way too soon. However, I also knew her through Lillies in Raleigh where we were able to re-establish a link, as tenuous as it was, with her. I looked forward to seeing her and getting a hug. The hug was important to me. When she quit, we quit going. Like all of us, she had an expiration date. Her's was probably too soon. But take comfort in the fact that when you reach yours, she will be there with her hand out to help you over the abyss and Satan's bony hand and into God's loving arms. Also, Mom was very sorry to hear about this. She has always valued her relationship with your family.
Tom Hendricks
March 7, 2021
Jim and Sue. I am filled with grief for you., particularly as it was just the other day, Sue, it seems that only the other day you were telling me about Anna. Your account was filled with what felt like boundless love and admiration. I have often thought how much our joy is tied to the health and lives of our children. We love them from deep within us, from somewhere near the navel. I have been full of grief for you and Jim since Jane informed me of Anna's passing two days ago. I just read the obituary Jane forwarded to me. anna
JAMES B GUTSELL
March 4, 2021
Dear Sue and Jim, My sincere condolences on Anna´s passing. May she Rest In Peace and I pray you find comfort knowing Anna is in His arms for eternity, Love and prayers, Lyn Rundberg
Lynda Rundberg
March 1, 2021
You are still a bright light in my life. I will always love you !
Terry Morgan
February 28, 2021
Anna was a wonderful human being whom my husband and I delighted in seeing when we'd take a drink at the bar at Southern Lights. She was a good friend to my children. While she was multi-talented, one of rare qualities that made her shine was to uplift others. The world dimmed, Anna, when you began your new journey. May peace and happiness be your eternal companions.
Mary Coyne Wessling
February 28, 2021
