Rose, Anna Keith
May 30, 1979 - February 22, 2021
Mrs. Anna Elizabeth Keith Rose, 41, raised her sails on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Duke Regional Hospital. Anna was born on May 30, 1979 to Jim and Sue Keith in San Francisco, CA, soon relocating to Greensboro, NC for close proximity to her beloved Appalachian roots. Anna was a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and lyricist with an expansive and mercurial approach to song and verse. Her grandmother taught her to play the piano and she mastered the instrument with a passion and gift that will echo for eternity. She could play the violin, guitar, cello, and accordion with tenacity and verve. A world traveler, she sailed boats in Maine, accompanied opera singers in Sydney, Australia, sipped kava in Fiji, ran out of money chasing puffins in Nova Scotia, and explored natural naves from Crater Lake, Oregon to the golden ring of Iceland. Her voice rang through music halls, cathedrals, punk houses and bar rooms; and serenaded countless campfires and porches. She shared songs, immediate friendship, laughter, and glorious mayhem with strangers and kindreds, far and wide. Anna will forever be loved by her communities, co-writers, and compatriots, who vow to train their own sails by her mighty wind. In her final year, Anna settled into her home and gardens by the banks of the Eno River; writing music, reconnecting with her Episcopalian faith, doting on her dog Daisy, practicing Yoga Nidra with her sisters, and loving her time-traveling husband. Anna passed away due to complications related to endocarditis, but she survived much more than that.
She will be interned in the labyrinth columbarium at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC, crossing paths with loved ones and new friends, forevermore. Mrs. Keith Rose is survived by soulmate Benjamin D. Rose of Durham, NC; her adoring and brilliant parents James and Sue Keith of Greensboro, NC; wondertwin, Emily Keith and partner Trace Harris of Portland, OR; sister in song & serenity, Sarah Chowning (Jeff) of Greensboro, NC; nieces, Amanda Chowning, Megan Chowning, and Maya Rose; nephew, Malik Rose; and godson, Nova Harkinson.
If you are inclined to monetary donations to honor Anna, please consider Glory Ridge, a fellowship camp of work and worship that delighted Anna. Donation details: Glory Ridge, Attn: Katharine Capps, treasurer. PO Box 363, Marshall, NC 28753 or www.gloryridge.org/donate
.
Anna's internment will be private in compliance with pandemic responsibilities. Though we cannot immediately gather together for a formal service, friends and family will honor and celebrate Anna in many ways. Please email [email protected]
if you would like to be kept informed of upcoming ways we will continue to celebrate Anna.
Above all, the family specifically requests that you honor Anna by reaching out to someone you love, from the present or from the past. Listen to them openly and care for them unconditionally.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.