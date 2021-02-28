Dear Jim and Sue, I met Anna when she was 18, dating my stepson, Ben Rose. I could tell what a Light she was then. She played our piano beautifully...and that voice! Ben's father, my husband Charles David Rose, always thought they were made for each other. He didn't live to see that, but I know his Spirit would be Blessing their Union. They were truly meant to be together. Her potent Life Force will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who were lucky enough to know her... as a parent, this is the hardest loss to imagine. Please know so many are sending compassion and healing to you both...Anna would want you both to heal as best you can. Life holds mysteries we are not meant to understand, but know that you raised one beautiful, amazing human who lived life to the fullest and took many hearts with her.

Sue Rose Family March 16, 2021