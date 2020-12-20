Wade, Anne Wofford Kirkman
Anne Wofford Kirkman Wade passed away December 15, 2020.
She was born May 29, 1932 to Nell and Bert Wofford in Charlotte, NC. She spent her early school years in Winston Salem, NC, before moving with her family to Greensboro in 1947. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley) in 1950. Anne attended Woman's College (now UNCG) and graduated from Meredith College in 1954.
Anne married her High School sweetheart, Joe Kirkman, and became an Air Force wife for the next four years, spending most of those years in Germany. Anne developed a love for traveling while in Germany, and before her death was fortunate to have been to over 20 countries.
As a member of The Presbyterian Church of The Covenant, Anne served as an Elder and President of The Women of The Church. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and was a Circle Leader. She joined The First Presbyterian Church in 1988 serving as a Proactive Elder.
She served as Editor of The Ladies Page in The NC Contractors FORUM MAGAZINE and was President Of The NC Contractors Wives Association. During these years, before Joe's death in 1986, she spent many happy summers with her family at their Wrightsville Beach home. She was President of The Symphony Guild in 1990 and received their Golden Note Award in 1997. She especially enjoyed her time working with The Symphonettes. Anne later served as the Guild Administrative Assistant for 13 years.
At her 40th High school Reunion, she was reunited with former classmate Bert Wade who had recently returned to Greensboro after many years in Colorado. In School, Anne and Bert had collaborated on a weekly Saturday radio show and had performed together in the Senior Class Play. After their marriage in 1995, they had a wonderful time traveling abroad and being at their place in Southport.
She was predeceased by her first husband Joe Kirkman, her parents Nell and Bert Wofford, her daughter Joanne Kirkman Pegram, and her second husband Bert Wade. She is survived by daughter Jacqueline Kirkman Campbell and husband Glenn, son Joe Wyatt Kirkman Jr, grandchildren, Jess, Christopher, and Rachel Dilday, great grandchild Abby, brother Jack Wofford and wife Brenda, nephew Jack Jr, niece, Kim Wofford and many Kirkman nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Lindsay and Victoria from Authoracare for their steadfast care and love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Authoracare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405, First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401, Hope Academy, 1403 W. Florida Street, Greensboro, NC, 27403 or the choice of donor. Due to conditions of COVID, the family will have a private graveside service.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.