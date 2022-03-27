Overton, Annette McCarter
May 16, 1928 - March 16, 2022
Annette McCarter Overton, a resident of Friends Home, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the age of 93.
Annette was born in Gastonia, NC on May 16, 1928 to Nell Dixon McCarter and Robert William McCarter.
Annette's first love was music and she was gifted with a beautiful soprano voice. She was a graduate of Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ where she majored in voice. As a member of the Symphonic Choir she sang with the NY Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philadelphia Symphony.
After graduation Annette served as Director of Music and Education at the Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church in Augusta, Ga. She also represented North Carolina in the 1951 Maid of Cotton Contest held in Memphis, Tenn.
On September 7, 1951 she married the Reverend Harvey Reed Overton, Jr. They lived in Hinesville, Ga. where Rev. Overton served as pastor and Annette served as the junior choir director at the First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville. Together they made a very joyous team! Unfortunately the team was split apart when her husband passed away suddenly on a trip to Gastonia in 1960. Annette moved her young family to Gastonia then later to Greensboro. She began teaching at McIver Special Education Center and taught there until her retirement.
Annette was a long standing member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church.
Annette's daughter MaryAnne was an airline employee for many years. Being avid travelers they took advantage of the airlines' employee discounts and took off on many great adventures. The first country Annette wanted to see was New Zealand, followed by trips to Europe and throughout the US. She also traveled to see her brothers Neely and Bill, living in San Francisco and Dallas, respectively, where they had great reunions, especially enjoying their favorite pastime: eating lots and lots of ice cream! Annette was known for, and constantly kidded for, her addiction to ice cream.
Annette was a kind, loving mother who, although faced with numerous challenges and tragedies throughout her life, with her faith in God, she persevered. As a good friend stated: "Annette was strong beyond her size and loud beyond her words."
In addition to her parents and first husband, Annette was preceded in death by her husband Richard Franklin Bean, son, Robert Wood Overton and her brother, Dr. Neely Dixon McCarter.
She is survived by her dear, wonderful brother Dr. Robert William McCarter, Jr. and his wife Mickey of Austin, Texas; daughter MaryAnne Smith and her husband Steve of High Point; son Mark McCarter Overton and his wife Jessica of Randleman; and grandson Eric Thomas Overton of Greensboro.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the nursing staff at Friends Home and Hospice for the loving care they provided for Annette.
A memorial service for Annette will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00pm at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church of Greensboro.
