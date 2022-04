Annie Sefonia Cardwell



Brooklyn, NY — Annie Sefonia Cardwell, 96, died Friday, November 27, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12 from 1-2 p.m. at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Citizens Cemetery.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2020.