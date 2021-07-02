Hall, Annie "Marie"
June 29, 2021
Annie "Marie" Allen Hall, more commonly known as "Marie," grew up, as she would say, in "the country." She attended Maco Beauty School and began work as a cosmetologist. That same year, she married Will Alexander Hall.
Marie not only found interest in cosmetology, but she also later transitioned to working at Burlington Industries as a lab technician. She eventually retired from Precision Fabrics.
While being a devoted wife and mother, Marie always made time to serve the Lord. She attended St. John Baptist Church.
Marie was diligent in her work in the community as well as at home. She cooked meals for her family and raised her children to love the Lord and do right. Her home recipes were used at Stephanie's Restaurant, where the best home cooked meals are served. In her social time, Marie was loyal to her husband, her family, in her community, and in her ministry. She was a ray of sunshine and greatly adored by ALL who knew her.
Marie is survived by her six children, Pamela Hall Harris (Kenneth), Phillip Hall (late Edith), Gerald Hall (Mary), Michael Hall (Deborah) Sharon Hall Webb, Rodney Hall (Stephanie), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at St. John Baptist Church, Climax, NC.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
There will be a walk-through viewing held 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Service.
