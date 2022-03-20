Menu
Annie Layton "Anne" Lowe
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
Lowe, Annie Layton "Anne"

June 18, 1931 - March 16, 2022

Annie Layton "Anne" Lowe, passed from this life into the presence of Christ her Savior, Wednesday evening March 16, 2022. She had spent the past year under the care of Guilford Health Care in Greensboro.

Anne Lowe was born June 18, 1931 in Julian, NC. She was the oldest of 9 siblings, and is survived by her sister, Ruby O'Briant.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Mr. Benjamin P. Lowe (deceased June 5, 1983). She is survived by daughter, Angela Lowe McFarland (and son-in-law, Alex McFarland) of Pleasant Garden, NC and son, Benjamin Todd Lowe (daughter-in-law, Anna S. Lowe) of Asheboro, NC. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Max Alexander Lowe and Maggie Grace Lowe, both of Asheboro.

Anne was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church for more than 30 years, where she was known as an exceptional cook who enhanced many a covered dish supper with her delicious offerings. Anne was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was faithful to pray for the church, her pastor, and family members; and loved to hear the preaching of Rev. Billy Graham.

Anne was known for her gardening skills, and in previous years, would have started working in her flower beds about this time of year. Today we know that she is seeing the flowers of a place where it is springtime forever.

A memorial service will be held in her honor and memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Truth For A New Generation Ministries, Inc, PO Box 10231, Greensboro, NC 27404.

Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Lowe family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Loflin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Annie, i will miss you. We solved many of the world's problems whenever we talked.
Chip Butler
March 20, 2022
