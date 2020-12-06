Boiter, Jr., Ansel Luther



December 27, 1952 - November 28, 2020



Ansel L. Boiter, Jr., 67, went to be with his Lord on November 28, 2020 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.



He was born in Fairfield, CA to the late Major Ansel L. Boiter and Mary R. Boiter Carter. Ansel was a Grimsley H.S. graduate. In 1976, he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and also suffered life altering injuries from a motorcycle accident.



He is survived by his 2 sisters, Suzanne B. Rimbert (FL), Jennifer B. McFadden (George T. Hyatt, Jr.), Greensboro, 1 niece and 3 nephews.



The family would like to express their appreciation to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro, to the loving staff at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, and to each of Ansel's wonderful caregivers over many years.



There will be a private interment.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.