SNOW CAMP, NC--Anthony Allan Jones, Sr., 76, went home to be with his Lord on February 11th at his home. He is survived by wife, Joyce Wrenn Fuquay, of the home; sister, Mary Euliss Forbes; son, Anthony Jones, Jr.; daughter, LaCosta Renee Hayes (Roger); stepson, Kirk Fuquay (Karen); grandchildren Jordan, Donavan, Jenna, Damian, Emily; great-grandsons Eli, Kasen and Rowan.
He attended Southern Alamance High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy before serving with the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. He served in combat in the Dominican Republic during the 1965 civil war as part of the 82nd's Military Police Unit and then as personal bodyguard to U.S. Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker. Following his Army service, he worked for several years with the Department of Defense Police at the U.S. Naval Underwater Base (for Sea Lab II) in China Lake, CA.
He returned to N.C. to continue his law enforcement career with the Greensboro Police Department as a detective and was a founding member of the Hazardous Device Squad. He later began his own business in collateral recovery for banks and finance companies.
Anthony loved God, his family and friends, his country and all things related to hot rods and muscle cars. Being very mechanical-minded, he loved building and restoring these "projects," trying until the end even though his eyesight and strength were failing.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, February 25th at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 1712 Pleasant Hill-Liberty Rd., Liberty, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
I will never forget his man . He was my best friend as we both grew up in Pasadena , Ca
Dan Yahnian
February 18, 2022
I met Tony in 1970 while we were classmates at the then Triad Police Academy. After graduating we worked together many days and nights while walking beats in downtown Greensboro until a patrol zone car opening became available. Tony was an outstanding police officer, a great gunsmith and an even better person. In a word Tony was authentic. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace "A.A." you did good. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Ed McDonald
Coworker
February 25, 2021
Joyce, we send our condolences and healing thoughts to you. May you be comforted by your memories of your life together.
Tom and Jill Underwood
February 25, 2021
Anthony was a classmate at Sylvan Elementary and Southern Alamance High Schools! We were also family friends as his mother and my dad were on the school boards together for years!! Anthony was very polite and a quite soul !! However, at one of our alumni parties he hugged me and shouted, “I finally got the love of my life—-our sweet friend Joyce!!” Hence, the three of us hugged!! What joy filled our hearts!!! We all were so happy! Rest In Peace dear Anthony!! Thank you for your Service“. Prayers to Joyce, Mary and all the children!! God bless ❤
Debbie Moon Brown
Classmate
February 24, 2021
It was in the mid 1960's that I first met Anthony in Ca . We both were car nuts and we both had 1965 Mustangs. We became very very good friends. Later I got married and Anthony and I kinda lost contact. As years would go by I often wondered what happened to him . I knew that N. Carolina was his home state though . But trying to find a Anthony Jones In N.C . would be difficult, but I tried via the computer anyway, with no luck . Again years would go by with me still thinking of him. Then one night my phone rang . I heard a voice saying , I may have the wrong number but I'm looking for a man named Dan Yahnian. I fell out of my chair in disbelief. I knew that voice so very well .It was like God answered my Prayers to be able to talk to him again after so many many years . Anthony said it was his lovely wife that found a few phone numbers that could be mine in Ca. I thank Joyce sooooo much for doing that . Since then we had many phone calls about the memories we both shared as young men. It would have been nice to visit him again , shake his hand and hug him . But I know my dad is doing that now , cause my dad like him best of all the friends. You'll go through life with many friends , but best friends are hard to find. If you have a best friend , then tell them that , before time takes them away . Rest in peace my dear friend Anthony
Dan Yahnian
February 24, 2021
Joyce and family, my thoughts and prayers are with each of you at this time. May you find peace and comfort in the coming days remembering the sweet memories of Anthony. A great guy who will be missed by many but we know he is free of pain and rejoicing in heaven. Until we meet again my friend go fly high on that mountain.
Sandra Sipe Cheek
Friend
February 24, 2021
I KNOW THE JONES FAMILY WILL LONG REMEMBER EVERY DAY THEY HAD WITH YOU.WE ARE ALL MISSING YOU TONY .THANKS FOR ALL YOU DID OVER THE YEARS. LEXINGTON BBQ LOST THEIR BEST CUSTOMER ! SALUTE !
STEVE THOMPSON
February 24, 2021
Anthony was my playmate when I was growing up on the farm. He and Frank Wrenn were my best buddies. Janice and I send our condolences to Joyce and family. Jack Cook