It was in the mid 1960's that I first met Anthony in Ca . We both were car nuts and we both had 1965 Mustangs. We became very very good friends. Later I got married and Anthony and I kinda lost contact. As years would go by I often wondered what happened to him . I knew that N. Carolina was his home state though . But trying to find a Anthony Jones In N.C . would be difficult, but I tried via the computer anyway, with no luck . Again years would go by with me still thinking of him. Then one night my phone rang . I heard a voice saying , I may have the wrong number but I'm looking for a man named Dan Yahnian. I fell out of my chair in disbelief. I knew that voice so very well .It was like God answered my Prayers to be able to talk to him again after so many many years . Anthony said it was his lovely wife that found a few phone numbers that could be mine in Ca. I thank Joyce sooooo much for doing that . Since then we had many phone calls about the memories we both shared as young men. It would have been nice to visit him again , shake his hand and hug him . But I know my dad is doing that now , cause my dad like him best of all the friends. You'll go through life with many friends , but best friends are hard to find. If you have a best friend , then tell them that , before time takes them away . Rest in peace my dear friend Anthony

Dan Yahnian February 24, 2021