Our most sincere thoughts and prayers to the Tucker Family. Lee was a fantastic individual and I will never forget him. Janet knew Lee more deeply than myself from all the families that grew up on Hwy 220, and from her Summers, in tobacco, on the Tucker Farm. I knew Lee through Janet and from all my stops getting my berries and fruit from that GREAT Tucker Farm. And I will ALWAYS remember that "Lee Tucker Smile". Rest in peace Lee. Micky & Janet Silvers

Micky Silvers March 30, 2021