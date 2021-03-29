Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Archie "Lee" Tucker Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Archie "Lee" Tucker, Sr.

Madison — Archie "Lee" Tucker, Sr., 92, died Sunday, March 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Love and prayers to Joann and all of the family that you find peace and comfort in knowing that Lee is no longer in any pain. He was one of the "special cousins" to me and always greeted me with "that smile". He will be missed.
Jane Hoss
March 30, 2021
Our most sincere thoughts and prayers to the Tucker Family. Lee was a fantastic individual and I will never forget him. Janet knew Lee more deeply than myself from all the families that grew up on Hwy 220, and from her Summers, in tobacco, on the Tucker Farm. I knew Lee through Janet and from all my stops getting my berries and fruit from that GREAT Tucker Farm. And I will ALWAYS remember that "Lee Tucker Smile". Rest in peace Lee. Micky & Janet Silvers
Micky Silvers
March 30, 2021
Prayers of comfort to the family. Daniel's oldest daughter
Cindy Shelton
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results