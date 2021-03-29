Madison — Archie "Lee" Tucker, Sr., 92, died Sunday, March 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Love and prayers to Joann and all of the family that you find peace and comfort in knowing that Lee is no longer in any pain. He was one of the "special cousins" to me and always greeted me with "that smile". He will be missed.
Jane Hoss
March 30, 2021
Our most sincere thoughts and prayers to the Tucker Family. Lee was a fantastic individual and I will never forget him. Janet knew Lee more deeply than myself from all the families that grew up on Hwy 220, and from her Summers, in tobacco, on the Tucker Farm. I knew Lee through Janet and from all my stops getting my berries and fruit from that GREAT Tucker Farm. And I will ALWAYS remember that "Lee Tucker Smile". Rest in peace Lee. Micky & Janet Silvers
Micky Silvers
March 30, 2021
Prayers of comfort to the family. Daniel's oldest daughter