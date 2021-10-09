Gregory, Arnold L.
August 11, 1933 - October 6, 2021
Arnold L. Gregory went home to heaven to be united with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ October 6, 2021. Arnold was born August 11, 1933.
A Guilford County native and lifelong resident, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Peggy Mays Gregory in 2002; his parents, Paul C. and Ruth E. Gregory; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clyde H. and Elizabeth Gregory and Evander Z. and Macie Gregory; sister-in-law, Barbara Brown, and brothers-in-law, Bill Brown and J. D. Holder.
Survivors include nephew, Jeff Gregory (Teri) and family; sisters-in-law Debbie Hornaday (Mike), Sandra McDonald (Harry), and Norma Holder, and many nieces and nephews.
Arnold was a veteran of the U.S. 8th Army serving in Korea and was a member of the Abundant Life Sunday School class at Westover, where he enjoyed the classes and friendships he made there.
After school and the Army, Arnold was a draftsman for Carolina Steel. In 1973, he formed South Atlantic Technical Sales as a distributor for Kaiser Aluminum Highway Products. As aluminum prices escalated, he switched over to a manufacturer's representative, representing several different companies, including Capitol City Ironworks of Richmond, Virginia, W.R. Meadows based out of Chicago, Illinois, and nine different manufacturers' locations in the US and two in Canada. In 1991, Arnold was presented the National Achievers Award for introducing new products into the construction industry.
In 1997, Arnold retired and enjoyed golfing, especially at Bel Air golf course, and traveling. In 1975, he was honored to play in the ProAm at the GGO. For over thirty years, he and Peggy met friends for dinner every week and the tradition has continued up to now. Nancy Hinshaw and Barbara and Don McGraw are the original ones left that still meet every week along with others that join in. Other special friends include Kay Tolbert, Tommy and Melanie Reynolds, Bill and Marge Clingenpeel, Bill and Rhonda Toft, and wonderful neighbors who were always willing to offer help and support. Special thanks to Dr. Aleksei Plotnikov, Dr. Stephen Dahlstedt, Dr. Gary Sherrill, the Cancer Center staff, Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their care and support.
A graveside service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park where Arnold will be laid to rest beside Peggy. Arnold requests that memorial donations may be made to Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or Eller Memorial Baptist Church, 1124 Walnut Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2021.