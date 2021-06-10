Bruton, Arthur BurwellMay 16, 1925 - June 8, 2021Arthur Burwell Bruton, Jr., 96, of Greensboro, NC, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021.He was born in Thomasville, NC to the late Nell Williams Bruton and Arthur Bruton, Sr. During World War II, he served his country with the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Northwest. After various business careers, he spent the thirty years prior to his retirement in 2003 as a pastor at Tower Drive Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine Redmond, Marjorie Barham, and Bob Bruton; a daughter, Sandy (1950) and his wife of over seventy years, Graham M. Bruton (2015).Survivors include five children, Susie Westmoreland (Barry), David Bruton, Peggy Bruton, Alan Bruton (Deborah), and Brenda Carter (Jerry), eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.Funeral services will be held at George Brothers Funeral Service on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Donnie Oates will officiate.Our dad had a love for books, a good game of checkers, chocolate milkshakes and the color blue. He was part of the Greatest Generation. His experiences on the wrestling mat and in the Marines taught him to strive, to persevere, to keep on keeping on, to stick with your guns, don't give up the ship, and never give up. Semper Fi, Dad. Gone but not forgotten. OOH-RAH!George Brothers Funeral Service803 Greenhaven Drive