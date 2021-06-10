Menu
Arthur Burwell Bruton Jr.
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Bruton, Arthur Burwell

May 16, 1925 - June 8, 2021

Arthur Burwell Bruton, Jr., 96, of Greensboro, NC, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021.

He was born in Thomasville, NC to the late Nell Williams Bruton and Arthur Bruton, Sr. During World War II, he served his country with the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Northwest. After various business careers, he spent the thirty years prior to his retirement in 2003 as a pastor at Tower Drive Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine Redmond, Marjorie Barham, and Bob Bruton; a daughter, Sandy (1950) and his wife of over seventy years, Graham M. Bruton (2015).

Survivors include five children, Susie Westmoreland (Barry), David Bruton, Peggy Bruton, Alan Bruton (Deborah), and Brenda Carter (Jerry), eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at George Brothers Funeral Service on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Donnie Oates will officiate.

Our dad had a love for books, a good game of checkers, chocolate milkshakes and the color blue. He was part of the Greatest Generation. His experiences on the wrestling mat and in the Marines taught him to strive, to persevere, to keep on keeping on, to stick with your guns, don't give up the ship, and never give up. Semper Fi, Dad. Gone but not forgotten. OOH-RAH!

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's amazing how much one persons influence can have on ones life. Knew him briefly but remember him greatly. I'm sure he's rejoicing in heaven at this very moment. Rest in peace and may GOD bless his family.
Calvin Thomas
School
July 12, 2021
Oh my Goodness! He married myself and my deceased husband Carey Player Sr November 1970 in a little four room house in Summerfield!He was a good man. May He rest in peace.
Brenda Player
Other
June 11, 2021
So sorry Suzie to hear of your Dad's passing. I know that if he preached the gospel of Jesus Christ, that he surely knew the One who he was preaching about, and that he is with Jesus Christ now. All worries and troubles are over for him, God bless you and your family. Love in Christ........Bob W.
Bob Wofford
Friend
June 11, 2021
So very sorry for the Bruton family in the loss of their dear Dad. I love Susie & Barry and David who have been in my life since childhood. This is a beautiful tribute for a dear man who lived a good and long life. I pray each one of you lend your ears to all your wonderful memories. May God grant you the peace that passes all understanding.
Annette Wood
Family
June 10, 2021
