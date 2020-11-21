Sartore, Arthur Charles (Chuck)
July 14, 1924 - November 15, 2020
Arthur Charles (Chuck) Sartore, 96, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. He grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Thelma and Arthur Sartore.
He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in mechanical engineering. His career took him to Huntsville, Alabama where he worked on rocket engines for the Chrysler Corporation (including the Saturn rocket program for NASA) before coming to Greensboro, where the family settled in the late 60's. He retired as an industrial engineer in 1989 from Forsyth Hospital.
Chuck loved traveling and after retirement he traveled the world with family and friends. He also volunteered at Wesley Long Hospital, Senior Wheels and with numerous other activities at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. His other major passion was playing bridge, which he continued playing until his mid 90's.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane of 52 years, travel companion, and bridge partner. Surviving family include son Mike Sartore and wife Reiko, grandson Alex and wife Jessica, great-grandchildren Elliott, Jamie, Mathew, and Jane of Okinawa, Japan; son Bill Sartore and wife Beth, grandchildren Joe of Greensboro and Jack of Raleigh; and son Steve Sartore and wife Becky Ensign, and grandchildren Parker and Charles of Greensboro.
Funeral will be held in Greensboro at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on November 30, at 11 a.m. The service will also be live streamed from the St. Paul's website (stpaulcc.org
) and clicking on the YouTube Channel link. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or Authoracare Hospice of Greensboro.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 21, 2020.