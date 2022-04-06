Neller, Jr., Arthur Augustus
February 28, 1937 - April 2, 2022
Arthur Augustus Neller, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, NC.
"Art - Artie - George - Gus or W4DBU" was born in Greensboro, NC on February 28, 1937 to ElPhrieda Physioc Neller and Arthur Augustus Neller, Sr. He graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959. He loved his Tarheels and was a member of the Eta chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Artie was also commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy upon graduation and served as an active-duty training officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Artie then worked for 30 years as the president of High Speed Threads and later for Brown Investment Properties.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, active in the Boy Scouts of America, the Greensboro Jaycees, and a member of the United States Power Squadron. Artie's hobbies included amateur (HAM) radio, computers, photography/videography, woodworking, camping, and sailing.
Artie was a loving father and adored his grandchildren. He brought joy to those around him with his warm smile and quick wit. He was truly blessed with many lifelong friends and incredible co-workers whom he cherished.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary N. Sessoms (Jesse) and Anne N. Mackey (James), both of Charlotte, NC, and four grandchildren, Hannah Sessoms, Thomas Sessoms, Caroline Mackey, and Connor Mackey, all of Charlotte, NC; an amazing sister Yvonne Neller, niece Daisy Trull and great-niece Ella Trull, all of Greensboro, NC. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara Eichhorn Neller, whom he loved very much.
The family wishes to thank all of Artie's many friends for the extraordinary loyalty and kindness they showed him throughout his life. They are deeply grateful for the special friendship, support, and devotion given by Dr. Duncan Cater, Jr., Richard Miller and Kathe Setzer, Trip and Nancy Brown, Ed and Nancy Morrisette, Dr. Henry Turner and wife Jane, John and Ann Atwater, Frank and Elizabeth Craven, Charles and Betty Younce, Roland Moore, Pat Beck, John Wing, and Maureen Flack.
A celebration of life service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the Haywood Duke Room. There will be a private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
A special thanks to the staff at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care they gave for the past 4 years and to the AuthoraCare Hospice team for his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, www.holy-trinity.com
; Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403, www.mhag.org
; Wooglin Foundation Inc. (a charitable non-profit affiliate of the Eta chapter of the Beta Theta Pi at UNC Chapel Hill), c/o Coleman Huntoon & Brown PLLC, 100 Europa Drive, Suite 445, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 6, 2022.