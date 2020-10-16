Hawkins, Arthur "Ott" Robert



January 25, 1939 - October 14, 2020



Arthur "Ott" Robert Hawkins, 81, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Murrell officiating. Burial will follow in Apple's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. At other times the family will be at the home.



Ott was born in Rockingham County to the late Willie Robert Hawkins and Pearl Hudson Hawkins. He was the former owner of Ott Stop & Shop and an insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance Company as well as being an independent agent.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hawkins; son, Dennis Hawkins; sisters, Opal Johnson and Billie Underwood.



Survivors include his son, Mike Hawkins and wife, Teresa; daughter, Kelly Lowman; grandchildren, Josh and Whitney; great-grandchildren, Dennis, Brantley and Cayson; sisters, Peggy Powell and husband, Jimmy and Sue Murray and husband, Clyde and close friend, Wanda Brown.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Piedmont, 1801 West Chester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 16, 2020.