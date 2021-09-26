Umstead, Ashley Blaine
Greensboro, NC – Ashley Blaine Umstead passed away unexpectedly at his home the evening of September 9, 2021.
Ashley was born in Burlington, NC on July 19th, 1974 to Alexander Bruce Umstead, Jr. and the late Ann Kernodle Umstead. He graduated from Northwest Guilford High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University where he studied business and became fluent in the German language. Following college, Ashley first worked in the shipping industry in Germany and proceeded to obtain employment in various international locations. He also spent time in Alaska and Hawaii. His passion for travel, meeting new people, and learning new things was tremendous. He never passed up an adventure and he never met a stranger.
Ashley is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Florence Umstead, his father, Alexander Bruce Umstead, Jr, his sister Alexandra Nicole Umstead-Wrenn, his cousin, John Robert Kernodle III, and his aunt, Lynn Wright-Kernodle. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Kernodle Umstead, and his uncle, John Robert Kernodle, Jr.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Ashley's kind and giving heart, donations may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry – www.greensborourbanministry.org
at 305 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2021.