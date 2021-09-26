Menu
Ashley Blaine Umstead
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest Guilford High School
Umstead, Ashley Blaine

Greensboro, NC – Ashley Blaine Umstead passed away unexpectedly at his home the evening of September 9, 2021.

Ashley was born in Burlington, NC on July 19th, 1974 to Alexander Bruce Umstead, Jr. and the late Ann Kernodle Umstead. He graduated from Northwest Guilford High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University where he studied business and became fluent in the German language. Following college, Ashley first worked in the shipping industry in Germany and proceeded to obtain employment in various international locations. He also spent time in Alaska and Hawaii. His passion for travel, meeting new people, and learning new things was tremendous. He never passed up an adventure and he never met a stranger.

Ashley is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Florence Umstead, his father, Alexander Bruce Umstead, Jr, his sister Alexandra Nicole Umstead-Wrenn, his cousin, John Robert Kernodle III, and his aunt, Lynn Wright-Kernodle. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Kernodle Umstead, and his uncle, John Robert Kernodle, Jr.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Ashley's kind and giving heart, donations may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry – www.greensborourbanministry.org at 305 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
17 Entries
I miss you so much Ashley! I'd give anything to have you back in my arms. I don't know what to do without you baby, life just isn't the same. I love you with all of my heart and I always will. Until we meet again baby!! Love ALWAYS, JESSIEJESS
Ashley was the closest thing to a brother I ever knew...he is a soul that has gone to soon
Jason Snead
November 10, 2021
Ashley´s genuinely kind heart, sense of humor, great big smile and endless supply of hugs will certainly be missed. Fly high, Ashley!
Christa Hampton Benton
School
September 30, 2021
Shocked beyond belief! We had good times at Northwest. I can't be he's gone! May you R.I.P
Brian Whitlock
September 30, 2021
Very sorry to hear this news. So sad! I remember Ashely from my days living on Knightwood Dr. My prayers for the family. May God's peace and strength be will you all.
Nelson Scott
Friend
September 30, 2021
He is a brother that I will miss for the rest of my life
Jason
Friend
September 28, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Ashley. He was such a loving soul. I always enjoyed seeing him. Thinking of you all and wishing you peace.
Anita Brock-Carter
Friend
September 27, 2021
From our family to yours, our deepest sympathy.
Rebecca Addison
Other
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear the sad news of Ashley's passing.
Mike Conerty
Other
September 26, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss!
Debbie
Other
September 26, 2021
