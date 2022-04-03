Cash, Audrey Letty Gwaltney
February 27, 1927 - March 28, 2022
Audrey Gwaltney Cash, 95, of Eden, NC, passed Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service will be held 2pm, Friday, April 8, 2022, at Overlook Cemetery in Eden, NC. A visitation will be held 4-6pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Audrey was born February 27, 1927, in Winston-Salem, NC, to Eunice T. Gwaltney and Otho M. Gwaltney. She married Marvin Cash August 24, 1946. She and her family moved to Leaksville, NC in 1957 and soon thereafter joined Spray Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teach, G.A. Leader, W.M.U. Director, Sanctuary Choir member for 61 years. She was honored as "Mother of the Year" in the mid-seventies. Audrey served Dan Valley Baptist Association as G.A. Director, and the community at large operating Spray Baptist Kindergarten for some nine years, and as President of the Martha Taylor Davidson Music Club.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dr. Rick G. Cash and wife Janet of Lutherville, MD, and Dr. Randy M. Cash and wife Martha of Reidsville, NC; grandchildren, Lauren and Nathan Cash.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Edgar Cash; sister, Miriam G. Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church St, Eden, NC.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd, Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.