Audrey Gibbons Staruch
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Staruch, Audrey Gibbons

July 28, 1926 - December 11, 2020

Audrey Gibbons Staruch, age 94, of Greensboro, NC, entered into rest Friday, December 11, 2020 after a short but courageous battle from a devastating fall resulting in a hip fracture with complications. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Staruch, brothers and sister, Bill, Rigg, Libby Hunter, and parents, William and Winnie Gibbons. She is survived by her 2 children, Mike Staruch of Greensboro and Cheryl Staruch Julian and husband Chuck Julian of Rowayton, CT.

A 1943 graduate of Pleasant Garden High School, Audrey worked in a bank and later at Jefferson Pilot. She spent most of her life in Greensboro. During her early married life, she and her husband lived in Pittsburgh, PA, where Stan worked as a chemist for Gulf Oil and later Burlington Industries, which brought them back to Greensboro. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and love for laughter. First and foremost, she was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and all her nieces, nephews and close friends. She was a star high school basketball player, soloist in the church choir, and avid golfer playing the game into her early nineties. She was also talented in sewing, embroidery, cross-stitch, and beautiful needlecraft. Audrey was an expert in keeping up with the latest standings, scores, and sports media. She loved spending time in Rowayton, boating on Long Island Sound, attending Broadway plays in Manhattan, and listening to piano music.

There will be a service in the chapel at Forbis and Dick Funeral Services in Guilford College on Saturday, December 19, at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be an interment service at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, Colfax, NC.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
11:00a.m.
chapel at Forbis and Dick Funeral Services in Guilford College
NC
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Audrey was always a pleasure to be around. It seemed that she always gave more than she got regardless of what you might do. She was a very special lady.
Dan Cookinham
December 20, 2020
Catherine Sykes
December 20, 2020
Thinking of you during this time. God Bless!
Steve and Diane Stack
December 18, 2020
Mike, our sincere condolences and prayers to you and your family.
Doris and Anthony Vincent
December 18, 2020
What a dear special friend. I always looked forward to her latest jokes and contagious laughter. All her friends in Westridge Garden Club will miss her!
Marcia Abernethy
December 17, 2020
Audrey was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever met. I looked forward to seeing her at garden club each month. First time I met her she pulled me into a hug and said she liked me already because I had a great first name. Always ready with a good joke! We will really miss her.
Cheryl Barlow
December 17, 2020
Dear sweet Audrey was a true inspiration. She loved to laugh and tell jokes and remained the treasurer of our garden club til recent months. She was loved dearly by all the Westridge Garden club members. Rest In Peace Audrey
Karen Griffiths
Friend
December 17, 2020
We are holding you in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. We will always remember Audrey as a smiling, energetic lady!
Debbie & Alan Sasser
December 17, 2020
