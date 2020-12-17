Staruch, Audrey Gibbons
July 28, 1926 - December 11, 2020
Audrey Gibbons Staruch, age 94, of Greensboro, NC, entered into rest Friday, December 11, 2020 after a short but courageous battle from a devastating fall resulting in a hip fracture with complications. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Staruch, brothers and sister, Bill, Rigg, Libby Hunter, and parents, William and Winnie Gibbons. She is survived by her 2 children, Mike Staruch of Greensboro and Cheryl Staruch Julian and husband Chuck Julian of Rowayton, CT.
A 1943 graduate of Pleasant Garden High School, Audrey worked in a bank and later at Jefferson Pilot. She spent most of her life in Greensboro. During her early married life, she and her husband lived in Pittsburgh, PA, where Stan worked as a chemist for Gulf Oil and later Burlington Industries, which brought them back to Greensboro. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and love for laughter. First and foremost, she was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and all her nieces, nephews and close friends. She was a star high school basketball player, soloist in the church choir, and avid golfer playing the game into her early nineties. She was also talented in sewing, embroidery, cross-stitch, and beautiful needlecraft. Audrey was an expert in keeping up with the latest standings, scores, and sports media. She loved spending time in Rowayton, boating on Long Island Sound, attending Broadway plays in Manhattan, and listening to piano music.
There will be a service in the chapel at Forbis and Dick Funeral Services in Guilford College on Saturday, December 19, at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be an interment service at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, Colfax, NC.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.