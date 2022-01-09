Sympathy to the family at the passing of Audrey. She is a fond memory to me as we lived near each other in Rockingham County. I was younger and admired Audrey as a teenager. She was a beautiful young girl and she maintained that smile and friendly attitude during her life. She and my husband worked together at Sears Roebuck for many years. Rest in Peace Audrey. f

Betty Simmons Edwards January 20, 2022