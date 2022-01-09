Audrey Smith Davis Thompson
Stoneville — Audrey Smith Davis Thompson, 91, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Gibson House in Reidsville.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at Dan Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
Audrey was born August 24, 1930 in Stokes County, NC, the daughter of the late Jesse C. Smith and Cora Adams Smith. She was a retiree of Sears and a member of Dan Valley Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband, Donald Thompson of the home along with two stepsons and a stepdaughter, all of Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. Davis; her son, Phillip Davis; one brother and a sister.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel in Madison is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.