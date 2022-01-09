Menu
Audrey Smith Davis Thompson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Audrey Smith Davis Thompson

Stoneville — Audrey Smith Davis Thompson, 91, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Gibson House in Reidsville.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at Dan Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Audrey was born August 24, 1930 in Stokes County, NC, the daughter of the late Jesse C. Smith and Cora Adams Smith. She was a retiree of Sears and a member of Dan Valley Baptist Church.

Surviving is her husband, Donald Thompson of the home along with two stepsons and a stepdaughter, all of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. Davis; her son, Phillip Davis; one brother and a sister.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel in Madison is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.colonialfh.net.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
Sympathy to the family at the passing of Audrey. She is a fond memory to me as we lived near each other in Rockingham County. I was younger and admired Audrey as a teenager. She was a beautiful young girl and she maintained that smile and friendly attitude during her life. She and my husband worked together at Sears Roebuck for many years. Rest in Peace Audrey. f
Betty Simmons Edwards
January 20, 2022
