Oakes, Barbara Ann Swaim
Barbara Ann Swaim Oakes, 84, passed away at home peacefully on September 28, 2020. Barbara was born in Greensboro on November 25, 1935 to the late James Henry and Bettie Batts Swaim. Barbara grew up in the Bessemer community, graduated from Bessemer High School, and later briefly attended East Carolina University. Barbara married the love of her life Marion Lee Oakes on June 1, 1955 and they were married for 56 years until his death on September 30, 2011. Barbara lived a full and inspiring life whose greatest joy came from being a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved working in her yard, shopping, and was always a very active member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church where she and Marion served the church in various ways. She was also a former member of Alamance Presbyterian Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by her brother John Swaim, and two sisters Margaret Medlin Capps and Merle Swaim Corry
Barbara is survived by her 3 children: daughter Cathy Oakes Greeson (Mark) of Wilson NC, sons Timothy Lee Oakes (Cathy), and Joel Patrick Oakes, of Greensboro. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Carey Greeson Holliday (William), Evan Patrick Greeson, Camden Lee Oakes, Cara Brielle Oakes, Zachary Eugene Oakes (Nicole) and one great grandson David Marion Holliday. Other survivors include a sister-in-law Erika Nau Swaim of Raleigh, brother-in-law John Oakes (Sara) of McLeansville and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara also leaves behind many special friends and neighbors whose relationships she deeply cherished.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends desiring to make memorial gifts are encouraged to donate to the charity of their choice
or to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 Sixteenth Street, Greensboro NC, 27405.
The family would also like to thank all the wonderful people at Cone Hospital and Authora Care for their loving support during their mom's illness.
.