My heart mourns for the loss Barbara Brady and the remaining members of the "Brady Bunch". Yes, God took his Angel to Heaven - as He said "Job well done, my blessed child. He knew that he had placed "one" of the Brady Bunch on this earth for many assignments as "His special Angel" - not only was she a great wife/co - builder of the strong foundation that they built for each of their children, with always the respect, love and giving beyond to "their fellow man;"; but incorporated the best assets of Mutt and herself to flows so generously to their children to always share a moment to interact w/someone and solidify with "the famous, warm Barbara Brady "SMILE" - a smile that always had a bit of mischievous to her as she entered any place w/her shared cakes, cookiesor just drop in to say "Hi"- and ALWAYS with that warm, loving, beautiful smile - anyone/everyone felt their day would be better and it was. I was blessed to have known "the Brady Bunch" professionally and instantly - I was blessed to feel as their family. That feeling encouraged me to forge ahead and share the many attributes that I had observed with their ocontinued on going purpose to life - "that God wanted each of his children to take a moment and reflect to make sure that each day was acceptable under "His Blessings" and I feel /felt so fortunate to say each day -I "stay focused to that element" - that I would continue to "pass on the simple, warm, caring, genuine smile in hope and realization that I followed the "Brady Bunch's philosophy" - Use everyday wisely, not letting any moment pass w/o STOPPING to speak a kind word, smile with friends or strangers - as God's Will resulting in the fact that these actions resulted in the makeup of the "Brady Bunch" family and their belief in Jesus Christ and his teachings; the practices that He expect(s) / expected to be passed forward. I know that your hearts are loss at this point, but, you are so blessed to have so many memories stored in a special place in your hearts - and when the moment is right - the door of so cherished memories will opened and you can hold each close to your hearts; and Barbara, as she sits with God, Jesus and all in Heaven will look down with that " mischievous smile" knowing all is well as she so enjoys the wonderment of Heaven. I feel so honored, loved and blessed for all the goodness that she /your family has brought to my life; how proud she is of her family continuing forward to keep "their precious philosophy" that "continues to be filled with love and cherished so sacred". Thank you, Barbara, Mutt and the "Brady Bunch" for sharing a deeper form of love for these many years. So blessed, Sandy

Sandra Woodard Friend January 14, 2022