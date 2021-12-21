Burns, Barbara Harris "Bobbie"
April 11, 1937 - December 16, 2021
Barbara Harris "Bobbie" Burns, 84, of Greensboro, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring 2022. Date to be announced.
Bobbie was born April 11, 1937 in Robbins, NC, the daughter of Curtis Glenn Harris and Dixie Smith Harris.
Bobbie was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and Woman's College (UNCG). She went on to work at the Social Security Administration for over 40 years. She retired at 81 and loved her coworkers whom she lovingly called "my people." She loved her children endlessly and the greatest loves of her life were her 4 beautiful grandchildren. Bobbie was full of love, laughter and joy. She will be remembered for her bright smile, generous spirit and big hugs. She knew life as finding joy in the small things and to show love freely. A perfect day for Bobbie would be reading, watching her soaps, listening to her favorite music, talking with loved ones and giving treats to her precious cat Ozzie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teri McLendon (Bill) of Marietta, GA, Lisa Miller (Betsy Graham) of Oak Ridge and Dena Goldman (Jeff) of Greensboro; sister Ina Jean Alala (Eddie) of Cherry Grove, SC and brother Richard Harris (Sharon) of Greensboro; grandchildren Megan and Matthew McLendon and Tatum and Harris Goldman; her loving nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Bobbie's name be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
