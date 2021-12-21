Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Harris "Bobbie" Burns
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Burns, Barbara Harris "Bobbie"

April 11, 1937 - December 16, 2021

Barbara Harris "Bobbie" Burns, 84, of Greensboro, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring 2022. Date to be announced.

Bobbie was born April 11, 1937 in Robbins, NC, the daughter of Curtis Glenn Harris and Dixie Smith Harris.

Bobbie was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and Woman's College (UNCG). She went on to work at the Social Security Administration for over 40 years. She retired at 81 and loved her coworkers whom she lovingly called "my people." She loved her children endlessly and the greatest loves of her life were her 4 beautiful grandchildren. Bobbie was full of love, laughter and joy. She will be remembered for her bright smile, generous spirit and big hugs. She knew life as finding joy in the small things and to show love freely. A perfect day for Bobbie would be reading, watching her soaps, listening to her favorite music, talking with loved ones and giving treats to her precious cat Ozzie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teri McLendon (Bill) of Marietta, GA, Lisa Miller (Betsy Graham) of Oak Ridge and Dena Goldman (Jeff) of Greensboro; sister Ina Jean Alala (Eddie) of Cherry Grove, SC and brother Richard Harris (Sharon) of Greensboro; grandchildren Megan and Matthew McLendon and Tatum and Harris Goldman; her loving nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Bobbie's name be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family. Ms Bobbi was a true gem to our office #325 and she will truly be missed.
Sherry Wilson
January 13, 2022
My sincere condolences to you all on the sad passing of Bobbie. The world has lost a wonderful, loving person, while heaven has gained an angel. May time ease your sorrow and soothe your soul.
Tony Spruill
December 31, 2021
What a lovely tribute to a beautiful lady. I feel sure that her sweet smile and caring heart brought joy to all who knew her. Love to all the family
Gayle Smedberg
Other
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results