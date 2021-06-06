Chism, Barbara "Jean" Strader
April 19, 1947 - June 1, 2021
Jean Chism, 74, passed away June 1, 2021.
A time of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Saturday June 12, 2021 in the Troxler Suite at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Lambeth Chapel.
A lifelong resident of Greensboro, Jean was the daughter of the late Annie Mabel Massie Strader and Woodrow Elmer Strader. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas Chism.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Williams and David of Julian; stepson, Rick Chism and Sherri of Greensboro; grandchildren, Darin Williams and Haley, Shelby Lawton and Jon, and Rachel Chism Snuggs and Matthew; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Jean had retired from the Center of Creative Leadership Greensboro, but had also worked for Burlington Industries and Dillard Paper Company.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Susie's Hope, 1589 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265
