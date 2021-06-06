Menu
Barbara Strader Jean "Jean" Chism
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Chism, Barbara "Jean" Strader

April 19, 1947 - June 1, 2021

Jean Chism, 74, passed away June 1, 2021.

A time of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Saturday June 12, 2021 in the Troxler Suite at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Lambeth Chapel.

A lifelong resident of Greensboro, Jean was the daughter of the late Annie Mabel Massie Strader and Woodrow Elmer Strader. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas Chism.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Williams and David of Julian; stepson, Rick Chism and Sherri of Greensboro; grandchildren, Darin Williams and Haley, Shelby Lawton and Jon, and Rachel Chism Snuggs and Matthew; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Jean had retired from the Center of Creative Leadership Greensboro, but had also worked for Burlington Industries and Dillard Paper Company.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Susie's Hope, 1589 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean was a gem. I knew her from my years at CCL. Always friendly, accommodating, and professional. Jean always had a smile and a "how may I help you?". She will be missed and remembered fondly. My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Jan Efflandt
Work
June 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Jean at the Center for Creative Leadership on many projects and she was such a dear sweet lady. I know nothing I say can ease the pain you are feeling right now, but know she is in a much better place now. I can hear her saying...now don't be sad let's laugh a little and enjoy life. Cherish all those memories you have of her as I sure will. My tears are of joy for Jean ! God bless all of you as you are in my thoughts and prayers. In Christian love, Sandy T.
Sandy Tuttle
Work
June 8, 2021
