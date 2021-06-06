I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Jean at the Center for Creative Leadership on many projects and she was such a dear sweet lady. I know nothing I say can ease the pain you are feeling right now, but know she is in a much better place now. I can hear her saying...now don't be sad let's laugh a little and enjoy life. Cherish all those memories you have of her as I sure will. My tears are of joy for Jean ! God bless all of you as you are in my thoughts and prayers. In Christian love, Sandy T.

Sandy Tuttle Work June 8, 2021