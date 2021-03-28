Connelly, Barbara Kelly



February 15, 1931 - March 23, 2021



Barbara Kelly Connelly passed away March 23, 2021 at her residence at Well-Spring in Greensboro, NC surrounded by family. Barbara leaves three children Kelly (David Evans), Mark (Julie Ernst) and David and three grandchildren Lillian (NYC), Dylan (Dallas), and Ian (Denver). Barbara's beloved husband, Arthur, predeceased her (2007). She is survived by her brother Thomas J. Kelly, sister-in-law Ginny Connelly, brother-in-law Paul Connelly and several nieces and nephews.



Barbara was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, MA. She attended Notre Dame Academy (Hingham), earned a B.A. (History) at Newton College of the Sacred Heart, an M.S. in education at Boston College, and an M.S. in special education from UMASS.



Barbara taught in the Boston, Sharon, and Yarmouth (MA) public school districts. In retirement, she served as a reading teacher at the Barnstable County House of Correction. She was very proud of her work with her "gentlemen" at the jail, many of whom acquired the skills to pursue jobs and further their education.



Barbara and Arthur moved to Cape Cod in 1965 well before the Cape was the popular year-round destination it now is. Barbara and Arthur loved the Cape and instilled a love and respect for swimming, fishing, boating, and sailing in their children. Arthur sagely named all his watercraft the "Barbara K" to honor Barbara.



As forty+ year parishioners of the Sacred Heart Chapel in Yarmouth Port, they loved walking from their home on Main Street to the Chapel for Sunday Mass. Sons Mark and David were long-time acolytes at Sacred Heart and daughter Kelly married son-in-law David Evans there in 1987.



When younger son David was born in 1964 with Down syndrome, Barbara and Arthur brought him home in lieu of institutionalizing him--a common practice at the time. They became lifelong advocates for those with special needs, Barbara developing a template for special needs' nursery schools, and Barbara and Arthur working tirelessly through the ARC of Massachusetts for people like David to have access to a free and appropriate public education. In 1971 David was the first differently-abled student in Massachusetts to board a public-school bus to attend public school.



Barbara had a strong Catholic faith that informed how she lived her life: treat others as you would want to be treated, advocate for the less fortunate, be all you can with what God has given you, never ever waste your talents. Do it all with humility, grace, and resolve.



Barbara retired to Well-Spring in Greensboro, NC in 2009. She enjoyed the many enriching friendships she made while living at Well-Spring. The staff at Well-Spring is truly first class and supported our mother through her journey there; we are very grateful for their servant leadership.



When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, Barbara prayed for "one more season of birthdays" which she most fortunately enjoyed. Celebrating her family was very important to her.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Well-Spring Benevolent Trust Fund, Well-Spring Community, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, or Greensboro Day School, Attn: Diversity and Inclusion Endowment, 5401 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455.



Service arrangements coordinated by Doane, Beal and Ames of Hyannis, MA.



Doane, Beal & Ames



160 West Main Street, Hyannis MA 02601



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.