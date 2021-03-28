Barbara Kelly Connelly passed away March 23, 2021 at her residence at Well-Spring in Greensboro, NC surrounded by family. Barbara leaves three children Kelly (David Evans), Mark (Julie Ernst) and David and three grandchildren Lillian (NYC), Dylan (Dallas), and Ian (Denver). Barbara's beloved husband, Arthur, predeceased her (2007). She is survived by her brother Thomas J. Kelly, sister-in-law Ginny Connelly, brother-in-law Paul Connelly and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, MA. She attended Notre Dame Academy (Hingham), earned a B.A. (History) at Newton College of the Sacred Heart, an M.S. in education at Boston College, and an M.S. in special education from UMASS.
Barbara taught in the Boston, Sharon, and Yarmouth (MA) public school districts. In retirement, she served as a reading teacher at the Barnstable County House of Correction. She was very proud of her work with her "gentlemen" at the jail, many of whom acquired the skills to pursue jobs and further their education.
Barbara and Arthur moved to Cape Cod in 1965 well before the Cape was the popular year-round destination it now is. Barbara and Arthur loved the Cape and instilled a love and respect for swimming, fishing, boating, and sailing in their children. Arthur sagely named all his watercraft the "Barbara K" to honor Barbara.
As forty+ year parishioners of the Sacred Heart Chapel in Yarmouth Port, they loved walking from their home on Main Street to the Chapel for Sunday Mass. Sons Mark and David were long-time acolytes at Sacred Heart and daughter Kelly married son-in-law David Evans there in 1987.
When younger son David was born in 1964 with Down syndrome, Barbara and Arthur brought him home in lieu of institutionalizing him--a common practice at the time. They became lifelong advocates for those with special needs, Barbara developing a template for special needs' nursery schools, and Barbara and Arthur working tirelessly through the ARC of Massachusetts for people like David to have access to a free and appropriate public education. In 1971 David was the first differently-abled student in Massachusetts to board a public-school bus to attend public school.
Barbara had a strong Catholic faith that informed how she lived her life: treat others as you would want to be treated, advocate for the less fortunate, be all you can with what God has given you, never ever waste your talents. Do it all with humility, grace, and resolve.
Barbara retired to Well-Spring in Greensboro, NC in 2009. She enjoyed the many enriching friendships she made while living at Well-Spring. The staff at Well-Spring is truly first class and supported our mother through her journey there; we are very grateful for their servant leadership.
When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, Barbara prayed for "one more season of birthdays" which she most fortunately enjoyed. Celebrating her family was very important to her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Well-Spring Benevolent Trust Fund, Well-Spring Community, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, or Greensboro Day School, Attn: Diversity and Inclusion Endowment, 5401 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455.
Service arrangements coordinated by Doane, Beal and Ames of Hyannis, MA.
Will miss our shared Birthday calls and visits to the Cape. God's blessings to Kelly and David, Mark and David. Thinking of you all in this difficult time.
Karin Connelly
April 11, 2021
It was my great privilege to teach with and learn from Barbara. She was truly one of the kindest people I have ever known. Sending heartfelt sympathy to all of you.
Debbie Clemence
Friend
April 9, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to you. Barbara was a such a gracious and genuinely thoughtful person. Her faith graced her daily life. We think of her on our walks to Bass Hole where she loved her morning swim. Her warm smile is a treasured memory, as was her friendship, and will remain in our hearts.
Margo and Phil Greenhow
April 6, 2021
What a wonderful lady and an absolute force of nature for special needs children. Thoughts and prayers to everyone. Godspeed
Brendan K
March 30, 2021
I can't tell you the lifting in my heart when I knew "aunt Barbara and uncle Arthur" were coming to visit. Arthur had the best jokes, and Barbara had this quiet way about her with a twinkling smile. We all adored them. Happy to know they are together again. All my love to Mark, Kelly and the "Davids". You are solidly in our hearts.
Seth Connelly
March 29, 2021
I will always think of the Cape as trips with the family to see you Barbara and Uncle Arthur, Kelly Mark and David. You´ll always be missed.
Sue Connelly
March 29, 2021
My condolences for a special lady.
rita kahn
March 29, 2021
Barbara was a true friend and a delightful person to know. Glad she was part of my life´s journey.
Margaret Willard Weikel
March 28, 2021
