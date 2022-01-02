Bobbie used to come to Moore Music often when we owned the store. I thought of her often after leaving there. I LOVED to visit (& distract) Bobbie when she was shopping! She was such a lovely person to talk with. I always felt that if I ever took piano lessons, she would be patient enough and fun enough to handle my effort! I just know the celebration of her life in April will be large and joyous! Michael's and my condolences to Lem and all her family. I can still hear her laugh.

Debi Whalen Friend January 2, 2022