Cox, Barbara Ellen Holler
April 22, 1935 - December 28, 2021
Bobbie is the beloved wife of 64 years of Lem Cox and her children David, Will and Ellen. Bobbie had a life-long love of music being the third of three siblings to win the highest music award at Grimsely High School. Her senior year as a concert pianist she played Rhapsody in Blue at Grimsley High School. Bobbie continued her education in music at East Carolina College graduating in 1956 and won awards in music as music education major. Afterwards she continued to teach music in the public schools. And followed her mother teaching as a private piano teacher in the home for 57 years.
Bobbie was a member of various music organizations and took on leadership roles including, Euturpe Club, Greensboro Music Teachers Association, NC Music Teachers Association, and National Teachers Music Association. A life-long member of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and active Choir member.
The gift she gave until the end of her life was maintaining her strong sense of humor which carried her through to the end of her life. She had a true love of dogs, Flumpy being her first. Her life was music and Transylvania (Brevard) music camp had a lasting influence on her life. She had a strong sense of compassion for the less fortunate. She was a wonderful mother that truly valued the privilege of parenthood.
She is survived by her husband Lem Cox of 64 years and her three children, David Cox and his wife Jennifer, and Will Cox of Greensboro and Ellen Cox Meyers of Virginia Beach. Seven grandchildren, Amanda, Kayla, Clare Rachel, Isabel Will and Sally and sister-in-law Charlene Holler. Bobbie was preceded in death by her father and mother Zeb and Diggie Holler, brother, Z Holler and sister Gwen Holler.
The family wants to share a special thanks to her caregiver, Jessica Smothers. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for April 2022.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.