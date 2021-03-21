Menu
Barbara Davis
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brooks and Davis Funeral and Cremation Service
825 Centeral Ave
Charlotte, NC
Davis, Barbara

May 10, 1934 - March 17, 2021

Barbara S. Davis, Former long time resident of Greensboro, Barbara passed away March 17, 2021 in a Hospice Unit located in Pompano Beach, FL. She had been ill for some time.

Born in Woodward OK May 10, 1934 to Edmund Stephens and Clara Marie Adams Stephens. She lived her early years in the MD and VA Suburbs of Washington, DC She Graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, VA in 1952. She enrolled at the University of Maryland, College Park, MD in the FALL OF 1952, where she met her Husband to be Edgar (Ed) Davis. They dated off and on, and upon Graduation, they Married June 22, 1956. Barbara was a Member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

Barbara is survived by her Husband of 64 years Ed Davis, Davie FL, a Son Rick Davis MD of Weston FL, A Daughter, Judy D Sheffield, Husband Dale, and Daughter Annie, of Raleigh, NC, and Sister Jane Stephens and Partner Sally Ludlum of Asheville, NC. and many Greensboro friends.

Barbara was a Member of Christ United Methodist Church, 410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Gifts can be made to Christ Church designated to the Fisk Organ Fund, or to the charity of the donors choice.

Brooks Cremation & Funeral Service

8250 W. State Road 84, Davie, FL 33324-4620
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks and Davis Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Ed and all of Barbara´s family. Barbara was lovely and funny and a doer at Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro. May you feel the prayers of those who have worshipped with your loved ones over many years and feel the comforting presence of our Lord. Blessings to you all.
Peggy Brown
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers sent for the family.
Brian Dunford
March 21, 2021
