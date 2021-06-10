Menu
Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Fields, Barbara Ruth Flynt

Hickory - Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields, 92, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Catawba Valley Assisted Living.

She was born on June 22, 1928 to the late Robert and Lula Flynt in Forsyth County.

Survivors include her children, John Fields and wife, Susan, of South Carolina, Keith Fields and wife, Libby, of Hildebran, Rosanne Fields of Charlotte; Rick Fields and wife, Wendy, of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Dottie Lou Petree of Winston-Salem.

Barbara will lie in state on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barbara Fields Scholarship Fund, c/o Oak Ridge Military Academy, 2317 Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
NC
Jun
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
Condolences to the family of a remarkable lady. She will live forever in the memory of all whose lives she touched.
Fred Kennedy
Friend
June 9, 2021
