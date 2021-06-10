Fields, Barbara Ruth Flynt
Hickory - Barbara Ruth Flynt Fields, 92, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Catawba Valley Assisted Living.
She was born on June 22, 1928 to the late Robert and Lula Flynt in Forsyth County.
Survivors include her children, John Fields and wife, Susan, of South Carolina, Keith Fields and wife, Libby, of Hildebran, Rosanne Fields of Charlotte; Rick Fields and wife, Wendy, of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Dottie Lou Petree of Winston-Salem.
Barbara will lie in state on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barbara Fields Scholarship Fund, c/o Oak Ridge Military Academy, 2317 Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310.
Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com
.
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.