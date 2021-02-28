Menu
Barbara Frazier
Eden — Barbara Frazier, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held in Eden, on Wednesday March 3rd, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Spray Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Frazier is survived by her daughters Susan Herndon (Gerald) of Alva, FL and Cheryl Fullon (Troy) of Ft. Myers, FL; 4 grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Frazier and a grandson Bryan Craig Herndon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and your local food pantry.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Spray Baptist Church
NC
Mar
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Spray Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love and prayers to the family.
Johnny and Pam Roberts
February 28, 2021
