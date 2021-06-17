Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
Hodges, Barbara Ann Mitchell
June 1, 1937 - June 12, 2021
Barbara Ann Mitchell Hodges, 84, passed away June 12, 2021. After a long battle with complications associated with Alzheimer's dementia, she was called home to her heavenly father.
She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Wayne Lewis Hodges, son, Wayne Hodges Jr., daughters; Shirley Faye Segrave and Linda Hodges, and grandson, Keith McClintock.
Survivors are her grandson, Travis Hodges and Mari Alvarez of the home; daughters, Susan Lambly and husband Barry, Jane Page, Cathy Griffin and husband, Jackie, and Ruth Sumner and husband Marty. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Greensboro, officiated by Rev. Andy Garner. Visitation for family and friends begins at 9 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 17, 2021.
It is sad when anyone goes home however we should also celebrate in knowing that our loved ones are gathering together for the opportunity to sit with our LORD and Savior.
Know if there is anything that I can do do not hesitate to contact me.