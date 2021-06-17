Hodges, Barbara Ann Mitchell



June 1, 1937 - June 12, 2021



Barbara Ann Mitchell Hodges, 84, passed away June 12, 2021. After a long battle with complications associated with Alzheimer's dementia, she was called home to her heavenly father.



She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Wayne Lewis Hodges, son, Wayne Hodges Jr., daughters; Shirley Faye Segrave and Linda Hodges, and grandson, Keith McClintock.



Survivors are her grandson, Travis Hodges and Mari Alvarez of the home; daughters, Susan Lambly and husband Barry, Jane Page, Cathy Griffin and husband, Jackie, and Ruth Sumner and husband Marty. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Greensboro, officiated by Rev. Andy Garner. Visitation for family and friends begins at 9 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery.



