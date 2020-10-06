Tucker, Barbara Jane Parrish
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Barbara Jane Parrish Tucker, 81, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. She was born in Rockingham County October 22, 1938 to the late Ernest C. and Louise C. Parrish. She graduated from Madison High School in 1956. She was a member of Glenwood Friends Meeting. Barbara retired from the office of Dr. Tom Blackwell after 28 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Grady A. Tucker, who passed in 2005 after 48 years of marriage; two nephews, Chris and Steve Hurd; and cousin, Darwin Parrish. She is survived by her son, Gary D. Tucker and wife Sharon of Kernersville; the joy of her life, granddaughter, Meagan T. Nadeau and husband Chris of Greensboro; and her beautiful great-granddaughter, Blakely. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Hazel P. Hurd of Mayodan; three nieces, Sandy Hackett and husband Barry of Julian, Debbie Hennings and husband Ed of Greensboro, and Pam Stanley of Kernersville; as well as three great-nieces and great-nephew. Barbara was thankful for her great friend, Frances Hardison of Greensboro, and will be missed by her precious dog Baby.
Visitation will be held Tuesday October 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry at N. Elm St. (In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, attendees are required to wear a mask). A graveside service will be held Wednesday October 7th at 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park with Pastor Kyle Greene of Glenwood Friends Meeting officiating.
Memorials may be made to Glenwood Friends Meeting in Greensboro or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her name. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Tucker family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2020.