Staunton, VA — Barbara Jean Jones, 73, died Monday, September 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3 in Mount Salem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
Dear Sandra and family, words at this time can not express what my heart feels at this time. Mrs. Barbara extended a caring heart and showed concern for me. I’ll miss her presence but her love will always remain.
C D. Deborah Timberlake
Friend
September 30, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers to the Jones and Patterson family. I remember Barbara for her kind ways and her delicious chocolate cake! May God give you peace and comfort now and the days ahead. Blessings to you
Charlotte Pannell-Taylor
Friend
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laveita Vaughn
September 30, 2020
a loved one
September 30, 2020
One of my favorite ladies she was always smiling and taking care of others my sympathy to all of the family
Vonyene
Friend
September 30, 2020
To Sandra and the rest of your family, our hearts go out to you during this difficult time of sadness and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sylvia and Phillip Brown, Charlottesville, Virginia