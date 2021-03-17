Barbara Ann Scott Knight
Mayodan — Barbara Ann Scott Knight, 84, passed from her earthly home on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Hospice's Gibson House in Wentworth, NC.
Barbara was born on April 17, 1936 in McMechen, WV to Charles and Dorothy Ebbert Scott. Barbara was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Women's Air Force in the late 1950s. During her service time, she met and married Bobby Roosevelt Knight of Sandy Ridge, NC.
Barbara was a homemaker and mother to three, a dispatcher for a hometown taxi service, but felt her biggest accomplishment was "raising half the kids in Madison-Mayodan" while working at Humpty Dumpty Day Care in Mayodan.
Barbara was a member of the Mayodan Moravian Church and loved her church family. She was involved in the M-M Saddle Club for most of her adult life and loved the many horses she owned, showing and pleasure riding.
In her retirement years, Barbara worked part-time for Colonial Funeral Home, once again helping people in a time of need.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Bobby; her youngest son, Joseph (Jody) Knight; and her brother, Tom Scott.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son Robert (Bobby) Knight and wife Libby of Stoneville, daughter Lessa Hopper and husband Ronnie of Sandy Ridge, two granddaughters, Stephanie Newby and Ashley Artz (Justin), one great-granddaughter Saniya Newby, four sisters, Shirley Crow, Nola Scott, Sue Murray, and Lois Millhouse (Ken); brother Bill Scott (Nisey), beloved cousin Virginia Brautigan (Fred); brother-in-law Claude Knight Sr., daughter-in-law Donna Knight, many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion Penny.
The family would like to thank her home health nurse Kyndal, the medical staff of Annie Penn Hospital ICU, and Gibson House at Hospice of Rockingham County.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Rockingham County are greatly appreciated.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service, but a memorial service will be held in the future.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2021.