Metz, Barbara Scott



January 31, 1934 - January 17, 2021



There will be a celebration of Barbara's life October 23rd, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church in Greensboro from 11:30 to 1:30. The celebration will be held in the Haywood Duke Room and the adjoining outdoor patio. We are encouraging all to wear masks. Food and refreshments will be provided.



Barbara Stott Metz, 86, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born on January 31, 1934 in Jersey City N.J., the daughter of Welton Hollis Stott, Sr. and Jean Kappel Stott. She lived in New York until the age of three and spent the rest of her life in North Carolina, first in Sanford and from the age of ten, in Greensboro. She attended Mrs. Rypins Private School and graduated high school from St. Mary's in Raleigh. Barbara graduated from Duke University and continued her education at UNCG, graduating with a MA in Psychology. She received a PhD in Clinical Psychology from the Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara, California. She worked at Guilford County Mental Health Center until she entered private practice in 1976 in what came to be known as The Center for Psychotherapy and Life Skills Development. She and her partners were like a family for the years they worked together. After her retirement at age 80, they continued to love and support Barbara and her family.



Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Franklin Metz and her brother Welton Hollis Stott Jr.



She is survived by her son, Alexander Stott Gold and wife Darci of Greensboro; daughter Martha McEntire Gold of Roanoke, VA and daughter Ruth Daniel Gold and husband Joseph Beck of Hardeeville, SC; grandchildren, Alexander Scott Gold of Auckland, New Zealand; Amanda Gold Moore and husband Dean Moore of Raleigh, NC; Alexandra Gold DiFeliceantonio and husband Matthew Howe of Roanoke, VA; Brother, John Marshall Stott and wife Debbie of Asheboro, NC; sister-in-law, Dianne Stott of Greensboro; niece Dianne Stott Spillers and many more adored nieces and nephews. Barbara also leaves a legacy of three delightful great grandsons Wayland James Moore, Isaac DiFelice Howe and McEntire Scott Moore.



Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel



515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.