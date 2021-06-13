Menu
Barbara Ann Neller
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Neller, Barbara Ann Eichhorn

August 22, 1939 - May 20, 2021

Barbara Ann Eichhorn Neller, 81, died on May 20, 2021 at Carrington Place in Charlotte, NC.

She was born in Greensboro, NC on August 22, 1939 to Frederick G. Eichhorn and Mary Victoria Stone Eichhorn. She graduated from Randolph Macon College in Virginia and following graduation, worked as a teacher in Greensboro. After raising her two daughters, Barbara went back to school to earn her master's degree in History at The University of North Carolina Greensboro and continued teaching history at Greensboro public and private schools until she retired in 1996.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Junior League of Greensboro, and Delta, Delta, Delta sorority at Randolph Macon College. Barbara had a passion for reading and history, and she was a docent at the Greensboro History Museum. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved shelties.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary N. Sessoms (Jesse) and Anne N. Mackey (James) both of Charlotte, NC and four grandchildren, Hannah Sessoms, Thomas Sessoms, Caroline Mackey and Connor Mackey all of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine (Kit) Eichhorn Zimmerman of Richmond, VA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00am on June 22nd at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends following the service on the Patterson Terrace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte,

7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 www.hpccr.org/giving

Online condolences can be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
Patterson Terrace
NC
Jun
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thomas A Schenck
July 10, 2021
I did not know her well, but she sure raised two incredible daughters. One of them, Anne, has given tirelessly, so I donate the this with her in mind....
Thomas Schenck
Other
July 9, 2021
She was one of my favorite teachers.
Alice J Shepherd
School
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results