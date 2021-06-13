Neller, Barbara Ann Eichhorn
August 22, 1939 - May 20, 2021
Barbara Ann Eichhorn Neller, 81, died on May 20, 2021 at Carrington Place in Charlotte, NC.
She was born in Greensboro, NC on August 22, 1939 to Frederick G. Eichhorn and Mary Victoria Stone Eichhorn. She graduated from Randolph Macon College in Virginia and following graduation, worked as a teacher in Greensboro. After raising her two daughters, Barbara went back to school to earn her master's degree in History at The University of North Carolina Greensboro and continued teaching history at Greensboro public and private schools until she retired in 1996.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Junior League of Greensboro, and Delta, Delta, Delta sorority at Randolph Macon College. Barbara had a passion for reading and history, and she was a docent at the Greensboro History Museum. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved shelties.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary N. Sessoms (Jesse) and Anne N. Mackey (James) both of Charlotte, NC and four grandchildren, Hannah Sessoms, Thomas Sessoms, Caroline Mackey and Connor Mackey all of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine (Kit) Eichhorn Zimmerman of Richmond, VA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00am on June 22nd at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends following the service on the Patterson Terrace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte,
7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 www.hpccr.org/giving
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.