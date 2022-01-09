Potkay, Barbara Ann Hackett
1966 - 2022
Barbara Ann Potkay (neé Hackett) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Greensboro, NC, after kicking cancer's ass for almost five years. She is preceded in death by parents John and Gloria Hackett. Barbara is survived by siblings, John and his wife Karin Hackett of Henderson, NV, and Robert Hackett of Yokohama, Japan; cousins, Frank & Sandy Hackett of Anneville, PA.; children, Timothy & Stephanie Potkay of Apex, NC, Jeffrey Potkay of Kissimmee, FL, Mikayla & John Wayne Ellis of Richfield, NC, and Nicholas Potkay of Greensboro, NC; and grandchildren Nora, Roman, and Henry.
Barbara was native to the New Haven area of Connecticut. She lived her life as a loving stay-at-home mother. Some of her interests were journaling & writing poetry, fishing, crime shows, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and especially Olaf from Disney's Frozen. She was also fluent in sarcasm and filled every room she walked into with laughter. Barbara's greatest pride and joy in this life was her children. She is now watching over them, free of her earthly suffering.
Her family will receive friends from 1030 AM to 1230 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm chapel followed by a memorial mass at 2PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
in Barbara's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.