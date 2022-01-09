Menu
Barbara Ann Hackett Potkay
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Potkay, Barbara Ann Hackett

1966 - 2022

Barbara Ann Potkay (neé Hackett) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Greensboro, NC, after kicking cancer's ass for almost five years. She is preceded in death by parents John and Gloria Hackett. Barbara is survived by siblings, John and his wife Karin Hackett of Henderson, NV, and Robert Hackett of Yokohama, Japan; cousins, Frank & Sandy Hackett of Anneville, PA.; children, Timothy & Stephanie Potkay of Apex, NC, Jeffrey Potkay of Kissimmee, FL, Mikayla & John Wayne Ellis of Richfield, NC, and Nicholas Potkay of Greensboro, NC; and grandchildren Nora, Roman, and Henry.

Barbara was native to the New Haven area of Connecticut. She lived her life as a loving stay-at-home mother. Some of her interests were journaling & writing poetry, fishing, crime shows, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and especially Olaf from Disney's Frozen. She was also fluent in sarcasm and filled every room she walked into with laughter. Barbara's greatest pride and joy in this life was her children. She is now watching over them, free of her earthly suffering.

Her family will receive friends from 1030 AM to 1230 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm chapel followed by a memorial mass at 2PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society in Barbara's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Jan
14
Memorial Mass
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
I went to high school with Barbara and we both had our Harleys. I lost touch with her in October when I decided to leave Facebook and was saddened to hear of her passing. Ride free Barb
Carol Marsan
January 31, 2022
My heart goes out to you and what a great loss you must be feeling. I had known Barb going back to junior high (the mischievous years). Always with a smile on her face, and that laugh!! It was contagious. May you all know just how much she loved you all and may you inherit her strength, tenacity and soul.
Elizabeth (Betsey) Vincent
Friend
January 17, 2022
So sorry to hear this news, I met Barbara when we were very young she was so sweet and fun to be around ...her eyes and smile drew you in. A genuine soul.
Kristine Monaco
Friend
January 16, 2022
Barbara will be missed for certain. Her compassion and care for others was exemplary Fly high in the heavens Barb, and rest well in the arms of the Lord. Prayers for your family for strength
Cyndi Caron
Other
January 16, 2022
sorry for the familys loss
Dave Engelhart
January 16, 2022
The Antosca Family
January 15, 2022
