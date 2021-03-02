Menu
Barbara Sigmon Tallant
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Grimsley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Tallant, Barbara Sigmon

February 4, 1936 - February 26, 2021

Barbara Ann Sigmon Tallant unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021, at the age of 85.

Barbara was born in Greensboro, NC on February 3, 1936, to William and Mary Sigmon. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School, worked at Pilot Life Insurance, and the office of Dr. Reid Clark, DDS.

She is survived by her husband, Loyd Tallant; her son, Chris Tallant; her two grandchildren, Ashley and Brady Tallant; her beloved animals Allie and Abby; her best friend, Katie Byrd of Greensboro, NC; and her extended family, including her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Tom Griffin of Charlotte, NC.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Wallace Sigmon, of Greensboro, NC and her sister, Margaret Staible of Denver, CO.

She was a longtime member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and the Rooks Sunday school class.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, animals, travelling, the inlet at Ocean Isle beach, snowmen, Wednesday night church dinners, Chick-fil-A, working in the yard and the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the local SPCA of the Triad, P.O. Box 4461, Greensboro, NC 27404.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jamestown United Methodist Church
NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris, I am sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. Met her a couple of times when you were house hunting years ago. She was a sweet lady and I could tell how much she loved you. Praying for you and your family.
Linda Emory
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss,but Heaven received an angel! Always looked forward to seeing her every [email protected]:30 for her hair appointment. She loved her family,friends and her church! God bless you all during this most difficult time.
Tim Simpson
March 3, 2021
I'm so sorry. Loyd I hope you are well. Love ya
Debbie Sigmon Hall
March 2, 2021
Barbara was a great friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed.
Dave and Catherine Kennedy
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person.
John and carolyn sawyer
March 2, 2021
