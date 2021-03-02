Tallant, Barbara Sigmon
February 4, 1936 - February 26, 2021
Barbara Ann Sigmon Tallant unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021, at the age of 85.
Barbara was born in Greensboro, NC on February 3, 1936, to William and Mary Sigmon. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School, worked at Pilot Life Insurance, and the office of Dr. Reid Clark, DDS.
She is survived by her husband, Loyd Tallant; her son, Chris Tallant; her two grandchildren, Ashley and Brady Tallant; her beloved animals Allie and Abby; her best friend, Katie Byrd of Greensboro, NC; and her extended family, including her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Tom Griffin of Charlotte, NC.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wallace Sigmon, of Greensboro, NC and her sister, Margaret Staible of Denver, CO.
She was a longtime member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and the Rooks Sunday school class.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, animals, travelling, the inlet at Ocean Isle beach, snowmen, Wednesday night church dinners, Chick-fil-A, working in the yard and the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the local SPCA of the Triad, P.O. Box 4461, Greensboro, NC 27404.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.