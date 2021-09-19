Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Lou Voegeli
Barbara Lou (Jessup) Voegeli

May 24, 2020

Barbara L. Voegeli, age 82, of Highland Park, IL, at peace in Christ May 24, 2020 at her home. She was born April 20, 1938 in Greensboro, North Carolina. At age 13, she was Greensboro's city-wide Spelling Bee champion. High school achievements include initiation into Torchlight, a National Honor Society. She was a 1956 graduate of the Greensboro High School and received a bachelor's in education from National College of Education. On January 28, 1961, she married Donald H. Voegeli. She loved knitting, sewing, crocheting, was a prolific writer, poet, and music composer. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church choir, Northfield. She was a volunteer with Project Linus and Prayer Shawls. Beloved wife of Donald H. Loving mother of Catherine (Robert) Mueller, the late Donald Jr. and the late Brian. Devoted grandmother of Robert, Rebecca, and Daniel Mueller. Dear sister of R.H. Jessup.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.