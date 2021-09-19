Barbara Lou (Jessup) Voegeli



May 24, 2020



Barbara L. Voegeli, age 82, of Highland Park, IL, at peace in Christ May 24, 2020 at her home. She was born April 20, 1938 in Greensboro, North Carolina. At age 13, she was Greensboro's city-wide Spelling Bee champion. High school achievements include initiation into Torchlight, a National Honor Society. She was a 1956 graduate of the Greensboro High School and received a bachelor's in education from National College of Education. On January 28, 1961, she married Donald H. Voegeli. She loved knitting, sewing, crocheting, was a prolific writer, poet, and music composer. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church choir, Northfield. She was a volunteer with Project Linus and Prayer Shawls. Beloved wife of Donald H. Loving mother of Catherine (Robert) Mueller, the late Donald Jr. and the late Brian. Devoted grandmother of Robert, Rebecca, and Daniel Mueller. Dear sister of R.H. Jessup.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.