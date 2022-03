Barbara Ann Whitsett



Greensboro — Barbara Ann Whitsett, 77, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, at H.W. Fields Cathedral. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A public viewing will be at Callands Funeral Home, Sunday December 19, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2021.