Fran I am at a loss hearing that BG who was like a 2nd dad to me has passed away. I thought I had many more years left to laugh is jokes and hear his stories. He taught me how to be responsible and to be a hard worker. He would pull into my driveway at 4 in the morning and beep the horn but many mornings he would have to knock on the door to wake me up because I had fallen asleep in my recliner waiting for him. I will cherish many memories working on the farm with him. He taught me how to operate so many different types of machinery and trusted me 2 do a good job without him watching over me from the time I was eight years old until I was sixteen. So many Precious Memories even if I did smell like cow manure. I could talk to him about anything with no judgement. I love you and will miss you deeply BG. I'm so sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye in person because I am in the hospital as well. I hope you understand that I would be there if I could. Sending much love your way at this horribly hard time.

Steven Reynolds Friend September 14, 2021