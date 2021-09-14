Menu
Barney Glenn "B.G." Marshall Jr.
1955 - 2021
Marshall, Jr., B.G.

September 10, 1955 - September 10, 2021

HIGH POINT – Barney Glenn "B.G." Marshall, Jr., passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital on September 10, 2021, his 66th birthday. B.G. was born on September 10, 1955 in Guilford County to the late Barney, Sr. and Mary Burchett Marshall. B.G. was a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School. He was one of the most loved and respected members of the Colfax community and was always willing to help others do anything. He and his father-in-law, Edward Williard, ran a dairy farm and did other farming for many years. B.G. never met a tractor he did not love (and fix). He had a soft spot in his heart for animals. He farmed all over this western part of Guilford County for many people and is a hero to many younger and older folks. Surviving are his wife, Frances "Fran" Williard Marshall; his sister-in-law, Joan Williard Behrens (Philip); his uncle and aunt, Thomas Fred Burchett and Saxon; his aunt, Doris Boyce of Naples, FL; his uncle and aunt, Terry Marshall and Linda; cousins, Mary Johnson (Dennis) of Naples, FL, Lisa McLaughlin (Doug) of Greensboro, Wendy Basil (Anthony) of Colfax, and Gina Tucker (Scott) of Colfax; Ted Burchett of Greensboro, Fred Burchett, Jr. (Denise) of Cary; R.D. Marshall (Kempy) of Colfax; Craig Marshall (Heidi) of Oak Ridge, and Owen Marshall (Hayley) of Kernersville; niece, Margot Behrens; nephew, Arto Behrens; many special great nieces and nephews; and his dedicated farm assistant, Johnna Osborne, who shared his love for farming and worked with him on the farm for many years. A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Colfax with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. There will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and pay respects to B.G. from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery Fund, 119 Bunker Hill Road, Colfax, NC 27235. Friends and family can view and sign the guest book at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Colfax
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We first met at NW Guilford- BG was such a nice guy and always pleasant and and smiling whenever I saw him. It´s been years since I last saw him; no doubt he lived his entire life that way. My condolences to Frances and the entire family.
David Austin
Friend
September 15, 2021
Fran I am at a loss hearing that BG who was like a 2nd dad to me has passed away. I thought I had many more years left to laugh is jokes and hear his stories. He taught me how to be responsible and to be a hard worker. He would pull into my driveway at 4 in the morning and beep the horn but many mornings he would have to knock on the door to wake me up because I had fallen asleep in my recliner waiting for him. I will cherish many memories working on the farm with him. He taught me how to operate so many different types of machinery and trusted me 2 do a good job without him watching over me from the time I was eight years old until I was sixteen. So many Precious Memories even if I did smell like cow manure. I could talk to him about anything with no judgement. I love you and will miss you deeply BG. I'm so sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye in person because I am in the hospital as well. I hope you understand that I would be there if I could. Sending much love your way at this horribly hard time.
Steven Reynolds
Friend
September 14, 2021
BG was always nice to everyone and all who knew him will miss him. My prayers are with you Frances.
Cathy Sipe Lowe
School
September 14, 2021
