Barry J. Canada



Winston-Salem — Barry J. Canada, 66, died Monday, February 28, 2022. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 15, 2022.