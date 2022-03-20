Menu
Basil Wilson
Happy 15th Birthday, Kid!!!

Basil Wilson

Mar. 20, 2007 - Sept. 20, 2021

I'm missing you with everything in me. Sooo much life ahead, but GOD had a better plan instead. When I say I love you more--I don't mean I love you more than you love me, I mean I love you more than any bad days ahead of us. I love you more than any fight we've ever had. I love you more than any distance between us. I love you more than any obstacle that try to come between us... I love you the most, Sonny!!

Love Always

Mom

P.S I'll always be there
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your message touched my heart. I understand the depth of the pain you feel. I lost my son in 2020. I am so grateful for the Heavenly Home where both our sons reside. May God bless and keep you.
Jo Anne Chrisco
Other
March 21, 2022
