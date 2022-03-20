Happy 15th Birthday, Kid!!!



Basil Wilson



Mar. 20, 2007 - Sept. 20, 2021



I'm missing you with everything in me. Sooo much life ahead, but GOD had a better plan instead. When I say I love you more--I don't mean I love you more than you love me, I mean I love you more than any bad days ahead of us. I love you more than any fight we've ever had. I love you more than any distance between us. I love you more than any obstacle that try to come between us... I love you the most, Sonny!!



Love Always



Mom



P.S I'll always be there



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.