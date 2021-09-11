Dozier, Belva Jean
June 24, 1935 - September 8, 2021
Stoneville, NC—Belva Jean Hodges Dozier, 86, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at UNC Rockingham Hospital of Eden, NC. She was born June 24, 1935, in Spray (Eden), NC, daughter of E. Beverly Hodges and Lenora G. Hodges, both of whom predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held at Stoneville Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Respectfully, the family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and the service. The spreading of her ashes will take place at a later time in a private service.
In addition to her parents, Belva Jean was predeceased by her two brothers, Homer Hodges of Clinton and Douglas Hodges of Madison. Surviving are her husband, Rev. Dr. William B. Dozier of the home, her children, Gregory Dozier of Durham, and Lisa Dozier Barnette and husband, David, of Summerfield. Also surviving are her grandsons, Lucas Barnette of Emporia, KS, and Isaac Barnette of Summerfield. Special niece Michelle Tuttle and husband, Kevin, of Stoneville also survive.
A graduate of Tri City High School (Morehead High) in Eden, Belva Jean was a 1956 graduate of Rex Hospital School of Nursing in Raleigh, NC. Over the years, she worked in four different hospitals. She was a faithful and loving housewife, mother, and grandmother. She served her communities as an active church worker, Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout troop leader, and American Heart Association volunteer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Week of Compassion via mail (P.O. Box 1986, Indianapolis, IN 46206-1986) or online (weekofcompassion.org
). Week of Compassion is the relief, refugee, and development mission fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Fair Funeral Home of Eden is assisting the family.
