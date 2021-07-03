Menu
Benjamin S. Marks Jr.
1934 - 2021
Marks, Jr., Benjamin S.

March 21, 1934 - June 30, 2021

Ben, a native of Greensboro, attended the University of North Carolina, both for undergraduate and law school. Upon graduating from law school, Ben served as a member of JAG in the Air Force during the Korean War. Ben returned home after the war and on a blind date met and married the love of his life, Elaine Horowiz from Charleston, South Carolina. Ben and Elaine came back to make their home in Greensboro, and proceeded to have four children. Ben practiced law for sixty years, was city solicitor, and was very involved in his community. He was a past president of both Temple Emanual and Sertoma Club. Ben is survived by his wife, Elaine, and his daughers Anne Podber (Harlan), Gail Marks, Karen Marks, and his son Michael Marks (Beth). Ben was grandfather to Jeff (Angel) Marks, Greg Marks, Morgan Podber, and Renee Podber. Ben was survived by his brother Edgar Marks (Annamarie). Ben was also the brother of Arnold Marks (Naomi), and Bill Marks, both of whom preceded him in death. He was an adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was fortunate to live in a wonderful community and leaves behind many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Temple Emanuel 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro,NC 27410

Advantage Funeral Services of Greensboro

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 3, 2021.
