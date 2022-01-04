Webster, Benny
October 16, 1937 - December 13, 2021
Benny Webster of Greensboro, NC went into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born and raised in Jamestown, NC, he graduated from Jamestown High School, where he played French horn in marching band and football. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Navy and served for 4 years. During his deployment, he sailed on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal and was the last support personnel to give the OK for his airplane to take off. Once he was discharged, he married his high school sweetheart from Pleasant Garden, NC, Jane Coble.
He is preceded in death by his father J.B. Webster and mother Helen Sutton Webster. He is survived by his wife, Jane Webster, 61 years married, his daughters Cindy (Jim) Hasspacher and Beth Hayes, his grandchildren Lauren (Josh) McCabe, Tyler Hasspacher, Marilyn Hayes (great-grandchild Chandler Hardin), Jacob (Jayme) Hayes, Taylor Hayes, Jordan Hayes and Madison Hayes. He is also survived by sisters Judy (Tommy) Clemmons, Gail Frazier and brother Charlie (MaryAnn) Webster. A service to celebrate Benny's life will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 5736 Inman Rd., Greensboro, NC on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralhosting.org/cvx/obituary/Benny-Webster
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or www.hospiceofhepiedmont.org
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 4, 2022.