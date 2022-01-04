Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benny Webster
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Webster, Benny

October 16, 1937 - December 13, 2021

Benny Webster of Greensboro, NC went into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born and raised in Jamestown, NC, he graduated from Jamestown High School, where he played French horn in marching band and football. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Navy and served for 4 years. During his deployment, he sailed on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal and was the last support personnel to give the OK for his airplane to take off. Once he was discharged, he married his high school sweetheart from Pleasant Garden, NC, Jane Coble.

He is preceded in death by his father J.B. Webster and mother Helen Sutton Webster. He is survived by his wife, Jane Webster, 61 years married, his daughters Cindy (Jim) Hasspacher and Beth Hayes, his grandchildren Lauren (Josh) McCabe, Tyler Hasspacher, Marilyn Hayes (great-grandchild Chandler Hardin), Jacob (Jayme) Hayes, Taylor Hayes, Jordan Hayes and Madison Hayes. He is also survived by sisters Judy (Tommy) Clemmons, Gail Frazier and brother Charlie (MaryAnn) Webster. A service to celebrate Benny's life will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 5736 Inman Rd., Greensboro, NC on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralhosting.org/cvx/obituary/Benny-Webster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or www.hospiceofhepiedmont.org.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Cornerstone Baptist Church
5736 Inman Rd., Greensboro, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Jane, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Benny. Our Thoughts and Prayers to you and your family. Jerry and Brenda Sheppard
Jerry Sheppard
January 22, 2022
Dearest Jane and Family, It is with great sadness learning about Benny's Passing. Our prayers are with you and the family during these trying times. We will never forget the good times we had with you and Benny.
Bobby G. Tanner & Dana K. Tanner
School
January 8, 2022
Remembering all the the good times as we worshiped together
Pat and George Gambill
January 6, 2022
Dearest Jane, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are praying for you and your family.
Robin & Bill Miles
Other
January 5, 2022
Prayers for comfort and healing during your time of grief.
Jim Coleman
January 5, 2022
Deepest Condolences to the Webster family. My prayers are with you in your grief.
Annie (Boulding) Campbell
School
January 4, 2022
It was with much sadness I learned of Benny's passing. My meeting Benny was thru his bride Jane when I worked as a deputy and I always enjoyed our chance meetings and our conversations after. My prayers for God's grace to be with Jane and the family during these trying times.
BJ Barnes
Friend
January 4, 2022
Beth, sorry to hear about your Dad. May the memories you and he made be a blessing to you! Love, Vera Poole
Vera Poole
Other
January 4, 2022
Our condolences to the family.
Rebecca Phipps Askew and Betsy Phipps Ramey
Other
January 4, 2022
Remembering a wonderful neighbor and family friend. Remembering his singing, voice of an angel. Benny will be missed but will remembered and live in our hearts forever
Kathy Wyrick Kochel
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results