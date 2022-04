Berayo Rodrigue



Greensboro — Berayo Rodrigue, 38, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral services and viewing will be held Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 7, 2022.