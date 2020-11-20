Hudson, Berle
December 23, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Berle Hudson, 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Blumenthal Nursing Home in Greensboro.
Berle was born on December 23, 1935 in Richmond, VA to Bertha Lee McGuire and Holden Early Stephenson. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, and went on to study at Longwood College in Farmville, VA. She returned to Richmond and graduated with a BS from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). She taught special education in the Richmond public schools and was a kindergarten teacher after moving to Greensboro with her husband.
Always creative, she began painting and became an accomplished artist, selling her work and instructing others in a small in-home studio. She created a community of friends and artists who would gather there. In addition, she ran a framing business out of a workshop in the backyard. The Hudson studio painters often had exhibits at local venues, such as the public library.
Berle was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Herbert Hudson. She is survived by two children, Beth Latture (Richard) and Breck Hudson, and two grandchildren, Camille Latture (Mike Andrews) and Ben Hudson.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at forbisanddick.com
.
A Celebration of Berle's life will be scheduled for a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.