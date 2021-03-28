O'Hanlon, Bernadette Carroll "Bonnie"
May 31, 1948 - March 23, 2021
Bernadette Carroll O'Hanlon, 72, passed away on March 23, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital. She was born in Jersey City, N.J., the eldest daughter of Edward and Catherine Siegfried Carroll. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Edward (USAF) and sister Cathy.
While growing up in Jersey City, she sang with the Hudson County Choral Society and her voice remained vibrant all he life. There she met the love of her life, Tom. They were married at St. Paul's in Jersey City in 1969 and remained so for 51 years. They lived in Bloomfield, N.J. for 18 months before moving to God's country (NC). Shortly thereafter, their daughter Maureen arrived. Bonnie had one granddaughter, Hayley, who will be graduating from Western Carolina University this May. Bonnie (her favorite nickname) was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council 939 serving as President and forming the Bereavement Committee to handle the death bereavement needs of members of the Auxiliary and Council 939 deceased members. She also participated in many Council activities including accounting of Operation LAMB (least among my brothers) income, and Right to Life yard sale. She was her husband's assistant, or really the cook when he cooked for many functions at the Club. In addition, she was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Most of the family decided to move here after them and Bonnie helped them through their trials and tribulations'. During Cathy's fatal illness, she helped raise her two children. This is a quote from a homily which her husband believes Bonnie Fulfilled. "If you were arrested for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?"
Memorials can be sent to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horsepen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, 477 Grogan Road, Stoneville, NC 27048
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 29th, 11:00 am from St. Paul the Apostle Catholic. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the Mass will also be live streamed.https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucdx7qolpalmlg5nuflubPQA
