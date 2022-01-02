Menu
Bernadette Puhl
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Puhl, Bernadette

April 6, 1945 - December 25, 2021

Bernadette Mary Puhl, 76 of Jamestown passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital. Born April 6, 1945 in Bedford England she is a daughter of the late John Donelan and Mae O'Toole Donelan. Mrs. Puhl and her husband Gene moved around the world during his US Air Force Career. During this time she taught at the International Business College in Guam. She was a very accomplished bowler, competing in various leagues.

Mrs. Puhl is survived by her husband Gene Puhl of the home and cousins, Anne Burke (Husband Peter), Clare Meo (Husband Robert), John Donnellan (Wife Sandra), Helena Donnellan and Yvonne Donnellan.

Graveside services for Mrs. Puhl will be held 1 pm Thursday, January 13, 2021 at Salisbury National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom & Judy Goranowski always remembered her. Their daughter, Dawn, mourns her loss now. Will attach photo of cloisonné locket Bernadette gave to Dawn, in childhood, on Guam. Kept all this time = Dawn is 50 years old now, living on US mainland. Mrs. Puhl meant a lot to her. A LOT. Her death leaves a hole in the beautiful things of life. Cannot imagine a day she'll not be thought about fondly & missed. Still eat/love the same sandwiches she made for Dawn's plane trip home from NC visit= havarti cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, buttered bread. Little memories. Big meanings. Goodbye, Mrs. Puhl. Spread those wings, soar high. And Thank you.
Miller, Dawn & Joe
January 2, 2022
