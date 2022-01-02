Tom & Judy Goranowski always remembered her. Their daughter, Dawn, mourns her loss now. Will attach photo of cloisonné locket Bernadette gave to Dawn, in childhood, on Guam. Kept all this time = Dawn is 50 years old now, living on US mainland. Mrs. Puhl meant a lot to her. A LOT. Her death leaves a hole in the beautiful things of life. Cannot imagine a day she'll not be thought about fondly & missed. Still eat/love the same sandwiches she made for Dawn's plane trip home from NC visit= havarti cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, buttered bread. Little memories. Big meanings. Goodbye, Mrs. Puhl. Spread those wings, soar high. And Thank you.

Miller, Dawn & Joe January 2, 2022