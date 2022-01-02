Puhl, Bernadette
April 6, 1945 - December 25, 2021
Bernadette Mary Puhl, 76 of Jamestown passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital. Born April 6, 1945 in Bedford England she is a daughter of the late John Donelan and Mae O'Toole Donelan. Mrs. Puhl and her husband Gene moved around the world during his US Air Force Career. During this time she taught at the International Business College in Guam. She was a very accomplished bowler, competing in various leagues.
Mrs. Puhl is survived by her husband Gene Puhl of the home and cousins, Anne Burke (Husband Peter), Clare Meo (Husband Robert), John Donnellan (Wife Sandra), Helena Donnellan and Yvonne Donnellan.
Graveside services for Mrs. Puhl will be held 1 pm Thursday, January 13, 2021 at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.