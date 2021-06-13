Coble, Bernard Lee
August 6, 1924 - June 11, 2021
Mr. Bernard Lee Coble, 96, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.
A committal service with Military Honors will be conducted at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Born August 6, 1924, in Greensboro, NC to the late William and Eula Coble, Bernard was of the Christian Faith. He was a World War II United States Navy Veteran. After 40 years of service, Bernard retired from Rexam Corporation as superintendent. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coble was preceded in death by his wife Peggy of 71 years and his brother, Seth "Bill" Coble of Greensboro. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Cindy Proctor (Fred) of Summerfield; sons, Parker Lane Coble (Patsy) of Kernersville and Rodger Neil Coble (Shirley) of Matthews; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Coble Family.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.