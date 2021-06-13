Menu
Bernard Lee Coble
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coble, Bernard Lee

August 6, 1924 - June 11, 2021

Mr. Bernard Lee Coble, 96, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.

A committal service with Military Honors will be conducted at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021.

Born August 6, 1924, in Greensboro, NC to the late William and Eula Coble, Bernard was of the Christian Faith. He was a World War II United States Navy Veteran. After 40 years of service, Bernard retired from Rexam Corporation as superintendent. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Coble was preceded in death by his wife Peggy of 71 years and his brother, Seth "Bill" Coble of Greensboro. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Cindy Proctor (Fred) of Summerfield; sons, Parker Lane Coble (Patsy) of Kernersville and Rodger Neil Coble (Shirley) of Matthews; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Coble Family.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Committal
11:00a.m.
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry about the passing of Bernard. We will always miss him and also Peggy. They were the best neighbors and friends anyone could hope for. May God bless the family in this time of sorrow.
HORACE L POWELL & LOUISE C POWELL
Friend
June 13, 2021
