First I would like to say I'm sorry for your loss but most of all I would like to say thank you for sharing Mr Hyman aka Reg with us.I enjoyed listening to his stories of when he was in service.,And also about his family and I Remember most everytime we talked he would say I know your a country girl cause your a hard worker then we would proceed to talk about working in tobacco.I will Remember him for sure he will be greatly missed.until I see you again Rip buddy.

Pansy Graves Other September 14, 2021