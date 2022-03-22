Gray, Bernice Kinley
Bernice Kinley Gray, 92, has gone to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2022.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Bernice was born May 15, 1929, in Randolph County, NC to the late Vernon Lee Kinley and Lottie Reynolds Kinley. She was a member of Briggs Memorial Baptist Church as well as Northeast Baptist Church. She worked at the Sears mail order center and retired after 26 years of service. Bernice was a hardworking, quick-witted person who greatly enjoyed the outdoors. She loved gardening, mowing her yard, and camping at Kerr Lake with her family. Some of her favorite times were spent at cookouts and during the holidays where she took great joy in having her grandchildren near.
Preceding Bernice in death is her husband, James Dean Gray, as well as 3 sisters and 6 brothers.
Survivors include sons, Dean Gray (Penny) and Darrell Powers (Rhonda). Also surviving are grandchildren, Justin and Destiny Gray, Dusty Keene, Krystal Hardy and Ashley Allred in addition to 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Lou Land, Carolyn Rich and Eleanor Dunn.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 22, 2022.